Cruz vs. Beto’s Second Debate: What Time & Channel Is the Debate Tonight Near Me?

Tonight is the long-awaited second debate between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke, taking place in San Antonio. Technically, this should be the candidates’ third debate, but Cruz canceled the debate in Houston because he needed to stay in Washington, D.C. for the Kavanaugh vote and hearings. That debate has not yet been rescheduled. Read on to learn all the details about how to watch the debate and what time it comes on.

The debate begins tonight, Tuesday, October 16, at 8 p.m. Central (9 p.m Eastern.) It is slated to last one hour. The debate will cover domestic and foreign policy.

The debate will be aired live on different channels throughout Texas. Here’s a quick look at how you can watch depending on where you live:

C-SPAN: It appears that C-SPAN 1 will be airing the debate live as it happens.

Abilene: KXVA (Channel 15)

KXVA (Channel 15) Austin : KVUE (Channel 24)

: KVUE (Channel 24) Beaumont: KBMT-KJAC (Channel 12)

KBMT-KJAC (Channel 12) Bryan/College Station: KAGS (Channel 23)

KAGS (Channel 23) Corpus Christi : KIII (Channel 3)

: KIII (Channel 3) Dallas/Fort-Worth : The debate will be aired live on WFAA (Channel 8)

: The debate will be aired live on WFAA (Channel 8) Houston : KHOU (Channel 11)

: KHOU (Channel 11) San Angelo: KIDY (Channel 6)

KIDY (Channel 6) San Antonio : KENS5 (CBS) will air the debate live on TV on Channel 5.

: KENS5 (CBS) will air the debate live on TV on Channel 5. Tyler: KYTX (Channel 19)

KYTX (Channel 19) Waco: KCEN (Channel 6)

To find what channel a specific station is on for you on your cable or satellite network, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the station you’re seeking is on in your region.

If you’re not in Texas, it looks like C-SPAN 1 will be your best bet for watching the debate on TV, or you can live stream it on KENS5.

Watch Parties

Watch parties are also taking place across the state. Here are just a few.

Cruz Watch Parties include:

Dallas: Dallas Young Republicans, Angelika Film Center & Cafe, 5321 East Mockingbird at 5:30-7:30 p.m., RSVP

Houston: HCRP HQ, 2501A Central Parkway Suite A11, 7:30 PM

Houston: HCRP Clear Lake Office, 433 Bay Area Blvd., 7 p.m.

Houston: HCRP Northwest Office, 21542 State Hwy 249 Suite B, 7 p.m.

Kingwood: 2802 Valley Way Drive, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio: Old San Francisco Steak House, 10223 Sahara Drive, 7-10 p.m.

See a complete list of watch parties across Texas for Cruz here.

Beto Watch Parties include:

Dallas: Oddfellows on 316 W. 7th St. at 6:30-9 p.m.

Dallas: Veritas Wine Room at 2323 N. Henderson Ave. #103, 7:30-9 p.m.

Keller: The Mcqueary Residence on 1705 Castleman Ct., 6:30-9 p.m.

San Antonio: Palo Alto College Performing Arts Center, 1400 W. Villaret, 7:30-9 p.m.

San Antonio: St. Mary’s Democrat’s Watch Party at The Friendly Spot Ice House at 943 S. Alamo St., 5:30-9 p.m.

See a complete list of watch parties across Texas for Beto here. Just enter your ZIP Code at the top of the webpage.

The debate will be broadcast live before a TV studio audience at KENS-TV Studios in San Antonio, Texas. This debate will feature the candidates’ standing at podiums again, in front of an audience of 120. The debate will be split between domestic and foreign policy.

