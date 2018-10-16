Dennis Hof’s Family: Was He Married? Did He Have Children?

Dennis Hof has died, per a confirmed report by conservative activist Chuck Muth. Muth tweeted on October 16,” I just confirmed with Nye County sheriff’s deputy that Dennis Hof passed away this morning. No other details at this point. I’m heading out to Love Ranch Vegas now. Official statement will come once I learn more.”

Hof’s cause of death is currently unknown. However, he did leave behind several former partners, including Heidi Fleiss, who is a former Madam and television personality. Hof was not married and had no children at the time of his death.

Here’s what you need to know.

Hof Famously Said He Only Dated Prostitutes in His Memoir, ‘The Art of the Pimp’

Oh my God! @DennisHof, the brothel kingpin running for Assembly, who had been chewing up national scenery and who had been hyping his big birthday celebration, is dead. https://t.co/oWsEzvD9oO — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 16, 2018

In his memoir, “The Art of the Pimp,” Hof famously explained why he was so obsessed with prostitutes, writing, “I had always enjoyed sex, sure, but until [then] I hadn’t realized how little I knew about it. So, of course I kept going back, a willing student . . . I soon realized I had a big problem: I loved f—ing and I couldn’t get enough of it.”

He continued, “I had fallen madly in love with prostitutes.”

Hof’s love of prostitutes continued throughout his early business endeavors, and was the reason for his eventual decision to get involved in the brothel game. When asked if prostitution was exploitative, he replied in a January interview, “It’s the girls’ choice to do it. They come to us and want to do it. How is that exploiting? If anyone’s being exploited, it’s men that have to pay for something they can’t get enough of.”