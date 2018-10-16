Dennis Hof’s Partners: Who Did the Bunny Ranch Owner Date?

Dennis Hof, Nevada brothel owner, TV star, and candidate for the state legislature, has died, according to his campaign manager. The cause of death is unknown at this time, but his manager reports that he passed away at his Love Ranch South brothel.

Hof was well-known for his role in the HBO series “Cathouse,” which documented the lives of the workers in several of his Nevada brothels. Hof has a long history of dating women from his brothels and the sex industry, including “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Lynne Fleiss, an American former madam who ran a prostitution ring in Los Angeles. Hof was dating Fleiss at the time of his death.

In 2009, Heidi Fleiss was engaged to Dennis Hof. Fleiss said at the time, “I’m proud to say that I’m clean and sober, and I’m finally ready to make a commitment to one man – and that’s Dennis. It’s going to be my first and only wedding, so it’s going to be fabulous.”

Hof has also been spotted with Cami Parker, a former bunny ranch escort, and Sunset Thomas, (born Diane Fowler). Thomas was runner-up for Penthouse Pet of the Year in 1998 and is a former American porn actress and member of the Adult Video News Hall of Fame, according to Famous Fix.

Happy 4th of July from me to you!!! pic.twitter.com/48kqhfkFng — Sunset Thomas (@SunsetThomas) July 5, 2018

According to the Daily Mail, Parker accused Hof of giving her an eating disorder, and described Hof as “belittling” to the women he surrounded himself with.

“He loves to hurt and confuse women,” Parker said in an interview included in Hof’s own memoir, according to the Daily Mail.

“He even bragged about sleeping with a girl one minute after her legal birthday and then putting her right to work, as if this is something real men brag about. He would even tell me that at 23 I was too old for him, since girls over 21 are no good anymore, anyways.”

According to another article by the Daily Mail, Hof realized that “monogamous relationships weren’t for him,” so he decided to exclusively date prostitutes and made them “all aware of his lack of interest in seeing only one woman.”

According to him, however, most of the relationships ended when the women found out he was having sex with other women.

Heavy will continue to update this post. Keep checking back for more information.