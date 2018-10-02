Dom Cozzolino, Victim of Alleged Kavanaugh Bar Fight

Dom Cozzolino has been identified as the victim of the bar fight that Brett Kavanaugh was allegedly involved in, according to a report by The New York Times. The report has since been corroborated by Kavanaugh’s old classmate, Chad Ludlington.
The report by The New York Times references a police report in which Cozzolino claimed that Kavanaugh had thrown ice at him, at which point Kavanaugh’s other friend, Chris Dudley, got into a brawl with Cozzolino.
Cozzolino reportedly sustained minor injuries from the event (including a bloody ear) and no charges were filed.
Cozzolino Was 21 Years Old at the Time of the Attack
At the time of the incident, Cozzolino was 21 years old, though it’s unclear whether he was a fellow Yale student or not. Cozzolino declined to give a comment to The New York Times regarding the report, and has not released any statement on the matter.
In addition to citing Kavanaugh as a potential instigator of the fight, the police report also placed Kavanaugh’s former friend and classmate, Chris Dudley, in the heart of the altercation. Dudley, who played basketball for Yale and then went on to play in the NBA, is cited as having smashed a beer glass over Cozzolino’s head.
Kavanaugh has declined to comment on whether he threw beer or ice or anything whatsoever at Cozzolino, in the wake of the report. As for Dudley, he has yet to comment on the report.
Twitter Users Have Begun to Speculate Wildly Over Cozzolino’s Identity
Though Cozzolino’s identity has not been revealed (beyond his having been in New Haven at the time of the incident), Twitter users have already begun to speculate wildly about him, from estimating his abilities as a fighter to pre-supposing that he was a “townie” from New Haven.
The Cozzolino In the Police Report Is NOT the Same Person as Dominic Cozzolino, Pro-Hockey Player
Though another ‘Dom Cozzolino’ can easily be found on Google search, the NHL player should not be confused with the man cited in the 1985 police report. Dominic Cozzolino, the NHL player, is only 25 years old this year, which means that he wasn’t even born at the time of the incident.
