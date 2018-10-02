Dom Cozzolino, Victim of Alleged Kavanaugh Bar Fight

Dom Cozzolino has been identified as the victim of the bar fight that Brett Kavanaugh was allegedly involved in, according to a report by The New York Times. The report has since been corroborated by Kavanaugh’s old classmate, Chad Ludlington.

The report by The New York Times references a police report in which Cozzolino claimed that Kavanaugh had thrown ice at him, at which point Kavanaugh’s other friend, Chris Dudley, got into a brawl with Cozzolino.

Cozzolino reportedly sustained minor injuries from the event (including a bloody ear) and no charges were filed.

Cozzolino Was 21 Years Old at the Time of the Attack

"A witness to the fight said that Chris Dudley, a Yale basketball player who is friends with Mr. Kavanaugh, then threw a glass that hit the 21-year-old-man in the ear, … the victim, Dom Cozzolino, “was bleeding from the right ear” and was later treated at a local hospital." https://t.co/t25gREEeTF — bearded crank (@beardedcrank) October 2, 2018

At the time of the incident, Cozzolino was 21 years old, though it’s unclear whether he was a fellow Yale student or not. Cozzolino declined to give a comment to The New York Times regarding the report, and has not released any statement on the matter.

In addition to citing Kavanaugh as a potential instigator of the fight, the police report also placed Kavanaugh’s former friend and classmate, Chris Dudley, in the heart of the altercation. Dudley, who played basketball for Yale and then went on to play in the NBA, is cited as having smashed a beer glass over Cozzolino’s head.

Kavanaugh has declined to comment on whether he threw beer or ice or anything whatsoever at Cozzolino, in the wake of the report. As for Dudley, he has yet to comment on the report.

First thought: If I had to choose a 7-footer to be teammates with in a bar fight, Chris Dudley is last on the list. Second thought: Seems like an awful idea to pick a fight with a guy named Dom Cozzolino https://t.co/ou6Hyq69q0 — Kevin Zimmerman (@KZimmermanAZ) October 1, 2018

Though Cozzolino’s identity has not been revealed (beyond his having been in New Haven at the time of the incident), Twitter users have already begun to speculate wildly about him, from estimating his abilities as a fighter to pre-supposing that he was a “townie” from New Haven.

Regardless of the merits, I'm trying to figure out what's the more entertaining fact: 1. An Ivy League fistfight with a New Haven townie named "Dom Cozzolino" or 2. A fistfight started over the erroneous belief that said townie is lying about being the lead singer of UB-40 — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) October 2, 2018

All I can say is it's probably not good "judgment" to pick a fight in a bar with someone named Dom Cozzolino. — Dave Reardon (@dave_reardon) October 2, 2018

Dom Cozzolino did NOT appreciate being confused with the lead singer of UB40. Understandably. — Ken Fitzgerald (@loudlong) October 2, 2018

The Cozzolino In the Police Report Is NOT the Same Person as Dominic Cozzolino, Pro-Hockey Player

Canada’s second goal scored by Dom Cozzolino. He’s always wanted to be like Joe Sakic. He’s wearing #19 today. Wearing the maple leaf. I wrote about his journey getting here. https://t.co/fju6WXIJyJ — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) March 15, 2018

Though another ‘Dom Cozzolino’ can easily be found on Google search, the NHL player should not be confused with the man cited in the 1985 police report. Dominic Cozzolino, the NHL player, is only 25 years old this year, which means that he wasn’t even born at the time of the incident.