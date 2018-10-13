Elizabeth Warren Says Her New Merchandise Might Make John Kelly Angry

Elizabeth Warren is unveiling a new line of merchandise which, she says, is probably going to make John Kelly angry.

We’ve got four brand-new items in our online store. Here’s a hint: they might make John Kelly angry. https://t.co/v0UDcuvVx4 pic.twitter.com/xoHp0DdHFl — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 13, 2018

Last year, when John Kelly was the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, he called Warren an “impolite, angry woman” in an email exchange with his top aide. Buzzfeed obtained Kelly’s emails and published excerpts from them on Thursday.

The emails were written in February 2017, just after the Trump administration issued a travel ban on people coming from seven Muslim-majority countries. Warren and other Democrats criticized the ban, saying that it amounted to unfair treatment of Muslims. After some would-be immigrants were detained at Boston’s Logan airport, Warren asked Kelly for an explanation. This is how he described his conversation with her:

“Absolutely most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone,” Kelly wrote in an email to Kevin Carroll, his senior counselor at the Department of Homeland Security. “What an impolite arrogant woman. She immediately began insulting our people accusing them of not following the court order, insulting and abusive behavior towards those covered by the pause, blah blah blah.”

Warren Is Trying to Turn Kelly’s Insult into a Slogan

Remember when @realDonaldTrump launched the illegal, bigoted Muslim ban? People were being illegally detained – a direct and flagrant violation of court orders. So my office tried to get answers from @DHSgov about families who couldn’t get home to Logan. https://t.co/E1uwUN7Qmf — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

On Friday, Warren announced a new line of t-shirts and tote bags. Some of them bear the slogan “IMPOLITE ANGRY WOMAN.” Others say “IMPOLITE ANGRY WOMEN MAKE HISTORY.” You can take a look at the new products here.

Warren took to Twitter earlier on Friday to share the Buzzfeed article, and to talk about her fight with John Kelly. You can read her comments here.