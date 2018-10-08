Elizabeth Warren Wants You to Hear Better

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren said today that she was pushing to make hearing aids as easy to buy as eyeglasses.

Warren wrote,

Washington is deeply broken, but sometimes we can still work together to get things done. The bill I passed will allow hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter like eyeglasses. It will make a huge difference for millions of people. pic.twitter.com/faodoRg280 — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 8, 2018

Warren is not normally one to give out good news: the Massachussetts senator is most often heard railing against the president or critiquing her Republican colleagues in Congress. But today, Warren took to twitter to announce a small, but hopefully meaningful, accomplishment: it’s going to be a little bit easier for the hard of hearing to get help.

“Washington is deeply broken, but sometimes we can still work together to get things done,” Warren wrote. The Massachusetts senator said that her new bill — which would remove the need to go through a doctor when buying a hearing aid — should improve the lives of millions of people, by making it easier for people to buy hearing aids over the counter.

Warren has made healthcare reform one of her signature issues, often speaking about the need to improve ordinary people’s access to medicine and doctors.

The Massachussetts senator is up for re-election this year, and her announcement about hearing aids may be an indication that she is courting the votes of senior citizens. Warren has also signaled that she is likely to run for president in 2020, although she has put off making an official announcement until at least November, after the mid-term elections.

The Massachussetts senator, who is known for her liberal positions on many issues, has been a strong supporter of “Obamacare” and has often criticized President Trump for his attempts at healthcare reform.

Warren is often mentioned as a likely Democraric front-runner. She is also one of the Democrats who President Trump loves to hate. Trump has often mocked Elizabeth Warren, calling her “Pocahantas” and jabbing at her liberal positions.