Empire State Building Lights Tonight: Why Are They Blue?

The Empire State Building lights are blue on October 2, 2018, in honor of Stomp Out Bullying and National Bullying Prevention Month.

Stomp Out Bullying is the leading anti-bullying organizations for children and teens in the United States. The group is dedicated to “changing the culture for all students.” The group also says they “work to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country.”

National Bullying Prevention Month Began in 2010

Previously, the first week of October was designated as National Bullying Prevention Week. It was expanded into a month in 2010. In honor of the month, stars across Disney and ABC will rally behind the month with shows using the #ChooseKindness initiative to promote the month.

The Empire State Building’s Lighting System Is Capable of Showing 16 Million Colors

Since 1976, the Empire State Building’s lights have alternated through different colors to honor various days of celebration as well as organizations. The lights are controlled by an LED system that was installed in 2012. That system is capable of demonstrating 16 million different colors. The various light shows from over the years can be viewed on the building’s official YouTube channel. Any organization or group can apply to become a “Lighting Partner” by filling out this form. Personal or political lighting requests are not accepted.

