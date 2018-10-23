Erin Bradley, Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Erin Bradley and Jackie Bradley Jr. have been married since 2013. The Bradleys have a daughter together, who has adorably cheered her father on as his team hammered through the regular season and into a World Series berth against the Dodgers.

At 28 years old, Jackie Jr. has slowly been coming into his own as a left-handed batter for the Red Sox, with 2018 being widely considered to be his best season yet.

Here’s what you need to know about his wife and daughter.

1. Bradley Appears to Be a Stay at Home Mother

Bradley appears to be a stay at home mother for her and Jackie Jr.’s daughter. Little is known about her personal life, though she does have a robust social media presence, which is largely comprised of pictures of her family, along with selfies and several displays of support for the Red Sox.

2. Jackie Jr. & Erin Have One Child, a Two-Year-Old Girl Named Emerson Claire

Erin Bradley gave birth to a baby girl named Emerson Claire Bradley on June 2, 2016. On the same day of his daughter’s birth, Jackie Jr. was named “Outstanding Player of the Month” for his performance in the 27 preceding games over the month of May, for hitting .381 with a 1.175 OPS and eight homers to boot.

Emerson has since become famous in her own right, particularly for the video above which went viral, in which Emerson tries to give her father a pep talk through the television screen.

3. Bradley Has Participated With Other Red Sox Wives in Charity Functions in the Past

Though the Bradley family appears to live a pretty low-key life, Erin Bradley occasionally shows up for outings with the other WAGs of the Red Sox, especially to support fundraisers and charity causes.

In September of this season, Bradley showed up with over a dozen other Red Sox wives to walk a runway at Hotel Commonwealth in Boston in the name of a the 17th annual Red Sox-driven fundraiser called “From Fenway to the Runway.”

Bradley walked the runway in heels, cropped pants, and a tan jacket.

Bradley also participated in a JimmyFund walk in September, tweeting, “Thank you to everyone who donated to our # JimmyFundWalk . We had a great time walking for those who have fought, survived, & lost. Being part of a bigger purpose is what it is truly about.”

4. Bradley Is an Alum of Liberty University, According to Her Twitter Bio

According to Bradley’s Twitter bio, she is an alum of Liberty University. Bradley graduated from Liberty University in 2012 with a degree in kinesiology as well as a teacher’s certificate for kinesiology, as well. Given that Jackie Jr. attended the University of South Carolina, it’s unclear how Erin and Jackie Jr. met.

Bradley’s bio also reveals her to be religious, as it reads “Saved by Grace.”

5. The Bradleys Were Together Long Before Jackie Jr. Made it Big With the Sox

I got a ball thrown to me :) pic.twitter.com/5TGuLeTD — Erin Bradley (@erinhbradley) August 17, 2012

Prior to marrying Jackie Jr., Erin Brady was Erin Helring, and she was in a relationship with the Sox star long before he was ever called up to the big leagues. The first sign of her relationship with Bradley can be found within this tweet in 2012, after which her mentions of the relationship only begin to increase with intensity.

They became engaged quickly after starting their relationship, with Erin posting a picture of her engagement ring on January 1, 2013.

