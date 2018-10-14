WATCH: Foo Fighters Play Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ With 10-Year-Old

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is making headlines after inviting a 10-year-old boy on stage during his Saturday performance at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The sweet exchange between Grohl and the young boy, named Collier, was filmed by fans in the crowd. Grohl can be heard asking Collier if he plays guitar, to which Collier responds “yes.” The Foo Fighters frontman then asked the boy, “What songs do you know?” And Collier answers, “I know a lot of Metallica songs.”

Collier is then handed a guitar and starts rocking Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” with the rest of the band. Check out the 10-year-old shredding with the Foo Fighters below.

Once Collier finished playing a piece of “Enter Sandman,” he launched into “Welcome Home (Sanitarium),” and finished with some “Wherever I May Roam.” Grohl told Collier impressively that he knew more Metallica than the Foo Fighters did.

Grohl also joked that Ed Sheeran was playing down the street that night, exclaiming, “He ain’t got nothing on Collier.”

Grohl, often called the “nicest guy in rock,” then gifted the Kansas City kid with his guitar, saying the tour’s almost over so he might as well give him the instrument. Collier made his way back to his mother with Grohl’s guitar in hand to a wave of cheers from the crowd and band members.

Kid plays Enter Sandman at Foo Fighters Show pic.twitter.com/g4LI65071i — Best Music Lyric (@BestMusicLyric) October 13, 2018

“If I see that s–t on eBay next week, I’m gonna find you, Collier,” Grohl joked as Collier walked off the stage.

Early reports of the exchange listed Collier’s age as 7, but local TV station KMBC spoke to Collier’s mom, who clarified that his age is 10, and that he has been playing guitar for two years, practicing before and after school every day.

