Fox Condemns Talk About ‘Soros-Occupied State Department’

The vice president of Fox Business Gary Schreier, has said he “condemns” the language used this week by a guest on Lou Dobbs Tonight. Schreier said that the network would not re-air the episode — which had already been played twice this week.

Dobbs invited Chris Farrell, the Director of Investigations and Research at conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, to join him on Lou Dobbs Tonight. The episode first aired on Thursday. Farrell had recently returned from Guatemala, where he has been studying the so-called Caravan of Migrants. He told Dobbs that he believes the Caravan is a “highly organized” operation and that many of the migrants are getting money from what he called the “Soros-occupied State Department.” You can watch the clip here:

Farrell said, “This is a criminal involvement on the part of these leftist groups. It’s a highly organized, very elaborate, sophisticated operation. I have that from the highest levels of the Guatemalan government. They’re investigating those groups criminally, and I strongly urge President Trump and Attorney General Sessions to do the same here. A lot of these folks have affiliates who are getting money from the Soros-occupied State Department, and that is a great concern. We want to start cutting money. Cutting money there.”

““We condemn the rhetoric by the guest on Lou Dobbs Tonight. This episode was a repeat which has now been pulled from all future airings,” said Gary Schreier, senior vice president of programming at Fox Business.

Judicial Watch Says the ‘Caravan’ Is Made Up of ‘Gang Members and Young Angry Men’

Judicial Watch is a conservative watchdog group that advocates for transparency in the government and public affairs. Recently, the group has been issuing regular updates about the Caravan of Migrants. You can read those reports here.

Judicial Watch claims that the Caravan of Migrants is not a group of helpless refugees but is, rather, a highly organized group made up of criminals and gang members. The group wrote,

“Besides gang members and mobs of young angry men, the Central American caravan making its way into the United States also consists of Africans, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans and Indians. Judicial Watch is covering the crisis from the Guatemalan-Honduran border this week and observed that the popular mainstream media narrative of desperate migrants—many of them women and children—seeking a better life is hardly accurate. Guatemalan intelligence officials confirmed that the caravan that originated in the northern Honduran city of San Pedro Sula includes a multitude of Special Interest Aliens (SIA) from the countries listed above as well as other criminal elements and gang members.”