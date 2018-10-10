Georgia & Florida: Tornado Watches Near Me [October 10]

Several areas in Florida and Georgia have been put under a tornado watch for the foreseeable future, as a result of the high winds from Hurricane Michael.

Hurricane Michael made landfall along the Florida coast with surprising force, strengthening into a category 4 hurricane right as it reached land. Cities like Mexico Beach have suffered significant damage already, one day in.

Here’s what you need to know about the likelihood of tornadoes near you over the coming days.

Florida Counties Under a Tornado Watch

In Florida, the following areas are under a tornado watch until 2AM EDT Thursday: Atkinson County, Ware County, Jeff Davis County, Union County, Coffee County, Brantley County, Clay County, Bradford County, Baker County, Charlton County, Flagler County, Wayne County, Clinch County, Putnam County, Bacon County, Duval County, Appling County, Columbia County, Alachua County, Camden County, Glynn County, Pierce County, St. Johns County, Nassau County.

Georgia Counties Under a Tornado Watch

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 2 AM for middle & east central Georgia & includes the following counties in our area: Barrow, Butts, Henry, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale, Walton, Jasper, Putnam, Greene, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Pike, Lamar, Upson, Meriwether & Spalding pic.twitter.com/9rvq8hcjMc — Jeff Hill (@jeffhillfox5) October 10, 2018

In addition to a tornado watch, Jacksonville and northeast Florida are also at risk of hailstorms and isolated gusts of wind up to 70 MPH, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office.