POLL: Who Won the Andrew Gillum vs. Ron DeSantis Debate?

The first debate between Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis has concluded, as the two candidates vie for Florida Governor. Who do you think won the debate in the race for Florida governor: Democratic candidate Gillum or Republican candidate DeSantis? After you read this article, scroll down to the end of this story to take the poll.

The debate started at 8 p.m. Eastern and was broadcast from WEDU studios in Tampa (the local PBS), and live on CNN. They addressed key campaign issues, including healthcare, taxes, immigration, and the environment.

The latest survey from CNN showed Gillum polling at 54 percent to DeSantis’ 42 percent. However, DeSantis supporters questioned the poll’s timing, which was released right before the debate.

Gillum, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, is mayor of Tallahassee. He has been mayor since 2014 and served on the Tallahassee City Commission from 2003 to 2014. He was first elected at the age of 23, making him the city’s youngest commissioner. He was born to Charles and Frances Gillum, a construction worker and a school bus driver. He majored in political science at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU.)

DeSantis, the Republican nominee, is a former House representative for Florida’s 6th congressional district. He left his House position to focus on the race. He had been seeking a 2016 Senate seat in Florida, but ended his campaign when Marco Rubio announced he was seeking re-election. DeSantis is a Yale and Harvard Law graduate.

The campaign trail has been contentious for both surprise primary winners. President Donald Trump is a big fan of DeSantis, which has been a plus in Republican circles and a negative in Democratic circles. DeSantis has attacked Mueller’s investigation on several occasions and proposed an amendment to halt funding for his probe.

The candidates differ on many key points. DeSantis is against Medicaid expansion in Florida, for example, and Gillum is strongly in favor of such expansion.

Who do you think won tonight’s debate? Let us know in the poll below.

A second debate between the two candidates will take place on Wednesday, October 24 on CBS24.