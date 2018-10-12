Where Do I Buy the Harry Potter Advent Calendar?

A Harry Potter Advent Calendar has been announced by Funko, and while it’s not available yet, you can pre-order it at Amazon now for the cool price of $54.99.
Funko announced the upcoming advent calendar on its blog, which read:
“Countdown to Christmas with a line of Harry Potter-themed pocket Pop! Featuring the Wizarding World’s favorite witches, wizards, beasts, ghosts and house elves, this Harry Potter advent calendar promises a very jolly Christmas indeed, especially when paired with treacle tart and a mug of hot Butterbeer. Celebrate the season with Harry Potter, Hermione Granger with a time turner, Ron Weasley, and more! You never know who you are going to get!”
If you order it on Amazon, the product will be released on November 15, 2018.
