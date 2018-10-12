Where Do I Buy the Harry Potter Advent Calendar?

A Harry Potter Advent Calendar is going to be available for the winter season, and you can pre-order it now.

A Harry Potter Advent Calendar has been announced by Funko, and while it’s not available yet, you can pre-order it at Amazon now for the cool price of $54.99.

Funko announced the upcoming advent calendar on its blog, which read:

“Countdown to Christmas with a line of Harry Potter-themed pocket Pop! Featuring the Wizarding World’s favorite witches, wizards, beasts, ghosts and house elves, this Harry Potter advent calendar promises a very jolly Christmas indeed, especially when paired with treacle tart and a mug of hot Butterbeer. Celebrate the season with Harry Potter, Hermione Granger with a time turner, Ron Weasley, and more! You never know who you are going to get!”

If you order it on Amazon, the product will be released on November 15, 2018.

 

  Published
