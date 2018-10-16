Heidi Fleiss, Dennis Hof’s Former Girlfriend

Heidi Fleiss and Dennis Hof were in a relationship at the time of his death. Fleiss has been Hof’s domestic partner since 2009. Though Hof was known for his ownership of seven Nevada brothels, Fleiss has a history in the brothel game herself, having been a Madam, formerly. She is also a television personality.

Fleiss and Hof were briefly engaged in 2009, though she recently referenced him as a “friend” in a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Fleiss has not yet given a statement on her former partner’s death. Here’s what you need to know.

Fleiss & Hof Were Briefly Engaged, Though It’s Unclear Whether They Ever Married

In 2009, it was announced that Heidi Fleiss was engaged to Dennis Hof, though there is no confirmation on the internet that they ever ended up getting married. Fleiss said at the time, “I’m proud to say that I’m clean and sober, and I’m finally ready to make a commitment to one man – and that’s Dennis. It’s going to be my first and only wedding, so it’s going to be fabulous.”

It’s unclear whether Fleiss and Hof did go through with the wedding, though it seems unlikely that there would be no coverage of a “fabulous” wedding between Hof and a famous Madam. However, there’s also no information on a breakup between the two. With that said, it seems apparent that Fleiss and Hof are no longer together, as she referenced him as her “friend” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018.

Fleiss Was Once a Prostitute Herself, in Order to Understand the Business

Fleiss was deeply involved in the brothel and prostitution industry, and even revealed that she had prostituted herself for a brief period in order to better understand the business. In conversation with Larry King, she said, “Let me tell you something, if you want to get into a business and you want to do it the best, I don’t care whether it’s cookies, cars, whatever it is, you have got to get down in the trenches, know what it’s all about. That cookie formula, you just don’t come in and start running it. You have got to know how much sugar, flour, chocolate chips. I was down in the trenches for a little bit and I went straight to the top.”

When King asked if she liked the experience, she said, “It depends. I think you have to take every situation that you’re in into context and judge it by that experience itself.”

She added, “I think it’s something that everybody, a woman, has to choose. It’s a choice a woman has to make. If they are comfortable, if they want to do it, do it. If there’s something about it that bothers you, if you have religious hangups, boyfriend hangups, whatever, don’t do it.”

Fleiss Was Known As ‘The Hollywood Madam’ For a Period of Time

Prior to her arrest, Fleiss ran an extremely successful prostitute ring in Hollywood with a number of high-profile clients, including Charlie Sheen, who testified at her trial. Though he claimed at the trial that he paid around $60,000 for various services from Fleiss’s business, Fleiss told The Hollywood Reporter that his number was much closer to $300,000 or $400,000. She said, “The only reason his name came out is that when I was arrested, I had travelers’ checks in my purse with his name on them. On the stand he said a much lower amount than he actually spent with me.”

When asked about her infamous little black book, she said that she heard some pages from it had been selling on eBay, but she’d stopped the sale from taking place. She said, “It was just something that seemed very private and personal that was no one else’s business. That’s just how I feel about it today and I always felt. I was offered a lot of money to sell that book. And there were times when I really needed that money. But that was never something I would do.”

Fleiss was arrested in 1997 for several counts of tax evasion, money laundering, and pandering. She spent about 20 months in federal prison before being released to a halfway house.

Fleiss Has Struggled With Addiction for Several Decades & Has Appeared on Several Celebrity Addiction Shows

Fleiss has struggled with staying sober for several years. To The Hollywood Reporter, she said of her relationship with Tom Sizemore, “We had done those drug addiction shows together — Dr. Drew. Afterward we were friendly and he’d call me every now and then. He’d act like he had his stuff together. But it was all a lie. Everything is a lie. I brought him to a Humane Society event at Paramount Studios last year. He was just such a mess. So out of it. He stole money from my purse. He’s such a drug addict because he’s so afraid of being fat.”

To Larry King, she said of life after prison, “As my attorney, Tony Brooker (ph), said, Heidi, you go down cheap. You know, I was a very rigid drug addict…I’m tested now — I slipped — I had problems when I got out of prison, readjusting to society. It was much more difficult than I had anticipated. And I got depressed and I thought maybe a little line of crystal meth and I might feel a little bit better.”