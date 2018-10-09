Pieter Hanson Speaks on Mom’s HimToo This Is My Son Tweet

Pieter Hanson, the son whose mom sparked a viral trend after she tweeted #HimToo about him, tells Heavy “what my mom wrote is not true” and said he wants to turn his Internet fame into a positive.

He also took to Twitter to give his response and to clarify that, contrary to his mom’s tweet, he doesn’t avoid solo dates because of the #metoo movement. His younger brother is a cancer survivor, and Pieter is now trying to use the new Internet infamy to help those causes.

“I’m new at this… so this time with pictures ! So #negativeintopositives my little brother Cooper is a child survivor of non hodgkin lymphoma and my personal hero. Please donate to @LLSusa @MakeAWish,” Pieter wrote on his new Twitter page, @Thatwasmymom.

His mother posted a photo of her son in a sailor’s uniform and wrote in a now viral but deleted tweet, “This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. #HimToo.”

That sparked a plethora of hilarious memes as people made fun of the newly incarnated #HimToo movement.

Pieter Hanson wasn’t even on Twitter, but after his mom’s tweet almost crashed the Internet, he created the handle @Thatwasmymom and explained, “That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point.”

In a message to Heavy through Facebook, Pieter Hanson confirmed that he created the page @Thatwasmymom to offer his response. He kept insisting that he wants to turn the attention toward positive endeavors. “I’d rather less on me and more about other amazing people who deserve attention,” Pieter Hanson told Heavy in an interview.

“What my mom wrote is not true,” he added. “I want a positive happy spin. Too much negativity In the world.” He concluded, “All of the memes are hilarious. I’m exhausted after a very long night. In the meantime please send my love to everyone.”

He also posted a series of funny pictures of cats to poke fun at all of the animal memes generated by his mom’s tweet. You can see his other tweets here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pieter’s Brother Referred to Their Mom’s ‘Ridiculous Tweet’

Pieter also had immediate Twitter defense from his brother, Jon Hanson, a Florida man whose Twitter handle reads “Traveling Vagabond. Music lover, sports fanatic, video game enthusiast.” He also revealed on Twitter that the man in the photo was his brother.

“My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him. #HimToo,” Hanson wrote on his own Twitter page, attaching a photo.

Hanson added, “This has gotten bigger than I anticipated. I’m telling my brother to make a twitter account.” And: “He’s making one but we are on the phone with the media right now. Crazy.” Meanwhile, their mom, @MarlaReynoldsC3, has deleted her Twitter page altogether.

Jon Hanson also indicated his mom was new to Twitter in the first place, writing, “She told me a week ago she was joining twitter. I’m serious.” A woman responded in the comment thread, “Omg. A week….it took her a week to break Twitter….Ohhhhhh man she’s never gonna tweet again….”

Hanson said his brother is upset, writing, “He’s p*ssed. But it will blow over. Except for me and his friends that may never let him live this down.” He continued, “Oh our friends already have some great ideas to run with this. I don’t think he will ever live it down.” And: “She has posted a few times on Facebook trying to get him a date. He doesn’t need her help. She had good intentions but I never expected this to go viral.”

He said his brother is getting a lot of attention from women as a result of their mom’s tweet, noting, “Apparently women on dating apps found out and are sending him messages” and added, “He texted me saying mom was at it again. I looked up and soon realized it was going viral.”

Jon told people writing to him on his Twitter thread that his brother is not really afraid to date, saying their mom “made it up.” He added, “I’m sending him positive responses and it’s helping a lot. Thank you.”

Jon concluded: “He doesn’t have twitter. He asked if he should…defend himself. Told him not a good idea lol.” He added that his brother does, in fact, “go on solo dates.” Of the mom, Jon added, “Deleted twitter. Said her account was hacked.”

On Facebook, Pieter Hanson goes by the motto, “We live. We die. We live again!” He defines himself as “BEERntrepreneur at Sanford Homebrew Shop” and says he “Works at The Ruckus.”

He doesn’t come across as very political on Facebook, posting about other things. In July, he posted, “Why is today even more special for me? 8 years ago today I officially left for boot camp joining the world’s finest Navy. So much I want to convey that a simple Facebook wont be able to cover. So a simple thank you to all of those in my life that supported me along the way and a shout out to this incredible country I call home. #Murica.” His page likes also aren’t very political, although he did like Gary Johnson’s page.

#HimToo Exploded on Twitter With Humorous Memes

