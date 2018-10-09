Will Hurricane Michael Hit Atlanta, Georgia? Latest Track & Forecast

Hurricane Michael will be passing to the south of Atlanta, Georgia, this week. By the time Michael arrives in the area, it will have weakened to a tropical storm, losing a lot of its steam. The storm could bring several inches of rain to Atlanta from its outer bands.

A BIG cool down is coming! This cold front will turn Hurricane Michael to the east and then bring in our first real fall weather of the season. The 90s are over. Lows in the 50s are coming. pic.twitter.com/O5RiTARHAN — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) October 9, 2018

Atlanta, Georgia, can expect to see worsening weather conditions on Wednesday evening, when Tropical storm conditions are possible. On Thursday, showers and a thunderstorm are possible, mainly before 3pm. A steady wind of 15 mph is also expected, with gusts as high as 25 mph at times. Metro Atlanta should expect to see 1 to 2 inches of rain by the time the storm pulls away.

A flash flood warning has been issued in several areas, but not in Atlanta. It is possible, however, that Michael will shift a bit to the north or to the west, which could mean more rain for Fulton County.

Any remnants of Hurricane Michael will have moved out of the area completely by Friday; the day boasts full sunshine with a high 75.

In Georgia’s southern counties, residents can expect to see heavy rain, high winds of 40-60 mph, severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flooding.

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Michae. In light of the storm’s forecasted track, I encourage Georgians in the affected counties to be prepared and remain vigilant,” Governor Nathan Deal said in a statement.

Deal has declared a state of emergency for 92 Georgia counties, including areas in Augusta, Macon, Savannah and Columbus, ahead of Hurricane Michael.

Michael is approximately 350 miles south of Panama City, Florida. The storm is intensifying as it moves through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Michael has sustained winds of 110 miles per hour but is expected to strengthen as it approaches Florida’s coast.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Hurricane Michael to be a Category 3 storm when it makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday.

