Hurricane Michael Damage: List of Destroyed Buildings in Mexico Beach & Panama City [PHOTOS]

Hurricane Michael has left extensive damage in its wake, especially in the Panama City and Mexico Beach areas. Read on to learn what we know so far about damaged buildings in the area.

You can see a Google Map that points out many areas with reported damage from Hurricane Michael below. This map is interactive and includes reports from readers who shared photos of damage from Michael.

Specific businesses or locations with damage reported in the Panama City or Mexico Beach area include the following. If an area was noted as destroyed, we will note that next to the name. Sadly, many areas in Mexico Beach were destroyed due to the direct hit from Hurricane Michael, and may not be noted yet as getting information out of the area is still difficult.

Mexico Beach Florida has been destroyed by Hurricane Michael. Pleasepray for survivors and first responders, who just arrived on the ground to search for people. 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/w1DW6yyYDA — Beki Knott (@lotsofuss) October 11, 2018

Read on for a list of some specific areas damaged or destroyed by the storm. We will note next to the name if the site was destroyed.

Bay Medical Sacred Heart in Panama City had extensive damage

from my hospital president, this is bay medical in Panama City beach. The gulf coast, emerald coast, and many other sacred heart/ascension facilities will be getting medical transfer to help care for the victims of Michael. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 thoughts with many families at this time #emsstrong pic.twitter.com/UoA85ZQOi8 — 🐼 (@Cmurda90) October 11, 2018

Tally-Ho Drive In

McDonald’s at 1921 N. Cove Blvd. in Panama City

A McDonald's sign damaged by Hurricane Michael is pictured in Panama City Beach, Florida: https://t.co/V1xkogromA 📷 Jonathan Bachman pic.twitter.com/fJoUCOXGEw — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) October 11, 2018

Rutherford High School in Panama City was damaged

Jinks Middle School (Panama City) – Portions were destroyed.

"It was heartwrenching. I know what the school means to our kids and our community." Principal of Jinks Middle School in Florida reacts to school's destruction by #HurricaneMichael. https://t.co/y3c7li8H9O pic.twitter.com/47GzKiMYU8 — The Hill (@thehill) October 11, 2018

Angelo’s Steak Pit on 9527 Front Beach Rd. in Panama City damaged

Sunbird Condo Rentals on 9850 S Thomas Dr. in Panama City

Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant on 1150 Beck Ave. in Panama City was damaged

Rusty Gans Drive (Upper Grand Lagoon, Florida)

A. Crawford Mosley High School (Lynn Haven, Florida)

A. Crawford Mosley High School in Panama City. pic.twitter.com/p0WdLpAvYj — Hard-ass Space Mom (@Darth_Mommie) October 10, 2018

Bay County Tax Collector in Callaway, Florida

Badcock Home Furniture on 617 Ohio Ave. in Lynn Haven, Florida

Treasure Island Boat Storage (a Redditor reported that it was destroyed)

Treasure Island Seafood Market: Many boats nearby were destroyed

Michael works at the Treasure Island Seafood market in Panama City. Many of the boats that serve his business were destroyed by #hurricanemichael #fox5storm pic.twitter.com/MhhfiZCRQT — Will Nunley FOX 5 (@willnunleyfox5) October 11, 2018

Extensive damage to Venture Out next to St. Andrews State Park, according to a Redditor in the region

Many downed trees reported in The Cove area

Jinx suffered significant damage to a gym in Panama City, a Redditor reported, later confirmed by other sources.

The mall in Panama City had extensive damage, including to the Dillard’s store, a Redditor reported

Many fallen trees and blown out windows reported downtown in Panama City, a Redditor reported

Damage was reported to Highway 98, a Redditor reported

Residents are reporting that damage to Tidewater Condos next to Pier Park is minimal

The People’s First on 23rd street has extensive damage with windows blown out, as you can see here. The photo above was shared on Reddit and shared by u/drummerdrew from photos shared on Facebook.

The Souperette in Mexico Beach was destroyed, according to residents in the area.

Toucan’s was destroyed in Mexico Beach. (The photo below was shared by Eric Hall on Facebook.)

Killer Seafood – Unconfirmed reports indicate that Killer Seafood may be destroyed.

A Family Dollar Store in Panama City was destroyed and then later looted.

Come on! People looting, ransacking and cleaning out a destroyed Family Dollar in Panama City after Hurricane Michael. Video via Andrew Newcomb #smh pic.twitter.com/1WomEQS4df — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) October 11, 2018

Many boats in the Panama City Marina were destroyed.

Destroyed boats at the Panama City Marina. The city was devastated by Hurricane Michael Wednesday. Follow @aldotcom for more. pic.twitter.com/efXmCeevTy — Christopher Harress (@Charress) October 11, 2018

Some additional areas in Panama City and the Mexico Beach area that indicated damage include:

West 13th Street & Harrison Avenue

West 6th Street & Harrison Avenue

Florida 79 & South Arnold Road in Panama City

Lance Street

North Gay Avenue

Loblolly Lane

College Point

Agnes Scott Circle

Park Street

North Claire Drive

Elm Avenue in Panama City

4400 E Hwy 98 in Panama City

2800 E 3rd St in Panama City

Christel Avenue in Panama City

Hilltop Avenue (Lower Grand Lagoon, Florida)

N. MacArthur Avenue

Eleanor Avenue & Cherry Street in Callaway, Florida

Kevin Court in Springfield, Florida

Lannie Rowe Drive in Callaway, Florida

Peppertree Court in Callaway, Florida

Many homes in Panama City and Mexico Beach were also destroyed.

If you know of businesses that were destroyed but are not listed here, let us know in the comments below. This is a developing story.