Hurricane Michael Damage: List of Destroyed Buildings in Mexico Beach & Panama City [PHOTOS]

Hurricane Michael has left extensive damage in its wake, especially in the Panama City and Mexico Beach areas. Read on to learn what we know so far about damaged buildings in the area.
You can see a Google Map that points out many areas with reported damage from Hurricane Michael below. This map is interactive and includes reports from readers who shared photos of damage from Michael.
Specific businesses or locations with damage reported in the Panama City or Mexico Beach area include the following. If an area was noted as destroyed, we will note that next to the name. Sadly, many areas in Mexico Beach were destroyed due to the direct hit from Hurricane Michael, and may not be noted yet as getting information out of the area is still difficult.
Read on for a list of some specific areas damaged or destroyed by the storm. We will note next to the name if the site was destroyed.
- Bay Medical Sacred Heart in Panama City had extensive damage
- Tally-Ho Drive In
- McDonald’s at 1921 N. Cove Blvd. in Panama City
- Rutherford High School in Panama City was damaged
- Jinks Middle School (Panama City) – Portions were destroyed.
- Angelo’s Steak Pit on 9527 Front Beach Rd. in Panama City damaged
- Sunbird Condo Rentals on 9850 S Thomas Dr. in Panama City
- Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant on 1150 Beck Ave. in Panama City was damaged
- Rusty Gans Drive (Upper Grand Lagoon, Florida)
- A. Crawford Mosley High School (Lynn Haven, Florida)
- Bay County Tax Collector in Callaway, Florida
- Badcock Home Furniture on 617 Ohio Ave. in Lynn Haven, Florida
- Treasure Island Boat Storage (a Redditor reported that it was destroyed)
- Treasure Island Seafood Market: Many boats nearby were destroyed
- Extensive damage to Venture Out next to St. Andrews State Park, according to a Redditor in the region
- Many downed trees reported in The Cove area
- Jinx suffered significant damage to a gym in Panama City, a Redditor reported, later confirmed by other sources.
- The mall in Panama City had extensive damage, including to the Dillard’s store, a Redditor reported
- Many fallen trees and blown out windows reported downtown in Panama City, a Redditor reported
- Damage was reported to Highway 98, a Redditor reported
- Residents are reporting that damage to Tidewater Condos next to Pier Park is minimal
- The People’s First on 23rd street has extensive damage with windows blown out, as you can see here. The photo above was shared on Reddit and shared by u/drummerdrew from photos shared on Facebook.
- The Souperette in Mexico Beach was destroyed, according to residents in the area.
- Toucan’s was destroyed in Mexico Beach. (The photo below was shared by Eric Hall on Facebook.)
- Killer Seafood – Unconfirmed reports indicate that Killer Seafood may be destroyed.
- A Family Dollar Store in Panama City was destroyed and then later looted.
- Many boats in the Panama City Marina were destroyed.
Some additional areas in Panama City and the Mexico Beach area that indicated damage include:
- West 13th Street & Harrison Avenue
- West 6th Street & Harrison Avenue
- Florida 79 & South Arnold Road in Panama City
- Lance Street
- North Gay Avenue
- Loblolly Lane
- College Point
- Agnes Scott Circle
- Park Street
- North Claire Drive
- Elm Avenue in Panama City
- 4400 E Hwy 98 in Panama City
- 2800 E 3rd St in Panama City
- Christel Avenue in Panama City
- Hilltop Avenue (Lower Grand Lagoon, Florida)
- N. MacArthur Avenue
- Eleanor Avenue & Cherry Street in Callaway, Florida
- Kevin Court in Springfield, Florida
- Lannie Rowe Drive in Callaway, Florida
- Peppertree Court in Callaway, Florida
Many homes in Panama City and Mexico Beach were also destroyed.
If you know of businesses that were destroyed but are not listed here, let us know in the comments below. This is a developing story.
2 Comments
2 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Any word on Bay Ave in PC?
Looters are asswipes