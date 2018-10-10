VIDEO: Hurricane Michael Obliterates Mexico Beach, Florida

Saddening video from Mexico Beach, FL of the widespread damage and catastrophic storm surge. #Michael 🎥: talarico.tessa/Instagram pic.twitter.com/sQZ9ZSKmMB — WeatherOptics (@weatheroptics) October 10, 2018

Mexico Beach, Florida, has been one of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Michael. The Category 4 storm intensified as it made landfall in the area, causing homes to be completely wiped out from flood waters. As you can see in the video above, some houses are completely submerged.

Mexico Beach is a small tourist town toward the center of Florida’s panhandle. Michael brought 155+ mile-per-hour winds to the area, causing heavy blowing rain, powerful gusty winds, and crashing waves.

“It swamped streets, bent trees, stripped away limbs and leaves, knocked out power, shredded awnings and sent other building debris flying. Explosions apparently caused by blown transformers could be heard,” reports WGN TV.

A Hurricane Warning is still in place in coastal Bay County, Florida. Officials warn residents to stay indoors as just 6 inches of moving water “can knock you down and fast-moving water can sweep your vehicle away.”

Below is another video taken in Mexico Beach during Hurricane Michael. As you can see, houses have been completely leveled.

A whole house was ripped apart in #Mexico Beach, #Florida. Here is video of parts of the home washing up to other properties. This is one powerful storm. #HurricaneMichael. (via Talarico Tessa) #Hurricane #mexicobeach pic.twitter.com/BBlzMm4Au2 — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) October 10, 2018

ABC News’ Chief meteorologist Ginger Zee posted the following photo from Mexico Beach. You can see trees split in half, flooding, and planks of wood — part of people’s homes — just floating in the flood waters.

Damage now from the back side of our condo building in Mexico Beach. #Michael pic.twitter.com/BVAJfPFwkZ — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 10, 2018

“Michael is likely to produce potentially catastrophic wind damage where the core of the hurricane moves onshore in the Florida Panhandle, and everyone in the hurricane warning area should prepare for life-threatening hurricane winds. Dangerous hurricane-force winds will also extend well inland across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Georgia, and southeast Alabama as Michael moves inland,” the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday morning.

Hurricane Michael will continue dumping rain on the area until later this evening. According to Accuweather, the heavy rain and gusty winds will continue for a few more hours. By 9 p.m. local time, the rain should taper, giving way to partly cloudy skies.

