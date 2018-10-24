Hyun-Jin Ryu’s Wife, Nationality & Background

Hyun-Jin Ryu is a pitcher for the Dodgers who will be starting in Game Two of the World Series against the Red Sox.

Ryu has been with the Dodgers since 2013, and is the first South Korean to be the starting pitcher in an offseason game for the MLB.

Ryu married his wife, Bae Ji Hyun, in January of 2018. Here’s what you need to know.

Ryu Grew Up in South Korea & Played In the KBO League for Seven Years

Born and raised in South Korea, Ryu loved baseball from an early age. In 2005, at 18 years old, Ryu was drafted to the Hanwha Eagles as the number one pick for the Korean Baseball Championship League, which represents the highest level of baseball in the nation.

Ryu played for the Hanwha Eagles until 2013. In that time, he was a seven-time KBO All-Star, a KBO Rookie of the Year, a five-time KBO strikeout champion, and more. He also represented South Korea at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Ryu Signed a $36 Million Contract With the Dodgers In 2012

In 2012, Ryu reached a six-year, $36 million deal with the Dodgers. By 2013, Ryu had become the first South Korean to serve as the starting pitcher for an postseason game in the MLB.

Leading up to Game Two of the 2018 World Series, Ryu told reporters that he was excited to get his shot at contributing for his team. He said, “Last year, because I couldn’t make the roster, I was more cheering for my team mates and making sure that they’re in their best moods. But this year I actually have to go out there and perform … and I’m getting ready for it.”

When asked if his experience at the Olympics helped to prep him for pitching on such a high stage, he said, “Obviously with the World Series you have to win four out of the seven. It’s really hard to say that such experience would help me, because we’re talking about two different competitions.”

Ryu Married His Wife, Bae Ji Hyun, in January, 2018

All you need is love and baseball. pic.twitter.com/kADdArnpXs — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 29, 2017

Last January, Ryu married Bae Ji Hyun, a television sports announcer who is also South Korean. According to Korea Daily, the couple were both born in 1987, and they were introduced to one another through an introduction by sports commentator Jung Min-chul.

Prior to getting married, the couple was together for around two years.

The couple do not currently have any children.