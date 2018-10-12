Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Friday, October 12, Jack Brooksbank married Princess Eugenie at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Brooksbank met his bride-to-be on a ski trip in Switzerland in 2010. Flash forward eight years, and Brooksbank proposed to his leading lady. The wedding announcement was made a few months ago by Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, who tweeted the exciting news.

“The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018. As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle,” the tweet read.

Brooksbank is a UK ambassador for the tequila brand, Casamigos and also manages a nightclub in London.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. His Wedding to Princess Eugenie Was Attended by 850 Guests Including the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge, Robbie Williams & Naomi Campbell

Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie exchanged vows at St. George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle. According to BBC News, 850 guests were seated inside the chapel and an additional 1,200 “followed the proceedings from the grounds.”

Amongst the guests were Eugenie’s first cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry and their respective spouses. Celebrity guests included Robbie Williams, Naomi Campbell, Ellie Goulding,, Stephen Fry, Jack Whitehall, Kate Moss, and Cara Delevingne.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in the wedding.

According to the BBC, Brooksbank was “unsurprisingly nervous,” evidenced by his shaky hands. The bride wore a custom-designed gown that was meant to show off a large scar she has on her back.

“I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you’ll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it’s a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this. I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that,” Eugenie told ITV on Monday, according to BBC News.

The dress was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, the design team behind British label Peter Pilotto.

2. He Gave Princess Eugenie a Unique Engagement Ring

Back in January, Princess Eugenie announced that she was engaged to be married. In her royal engagement photos, the bride-to-be showed off her super unique ring, which is comprised of a coral-colored padparadscha sapphire.

“The ring features an oval, coral-colored padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, and looks quite a bit like Eugenie’s mother’s engagement ring, which featured a Burmese ruby surrounded by diamonds. Prince Andrew designed that ring himself,” Town & Country reports.

According to the Natural Sapphire Company, “the term ‘padparadscha’ is derived from the Sinhalese word for aquatic lotus blossom, which has an unusual salmon color.”

These rare gems are extremely pricey. They are primarily found in Sri Lanka, Madagascar, and Tanzania.

3. He Is a UK Brand Ambassador for Casamigos Tequila & Works in the Hospitality Industry

Brooksbank is a UK brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, a liquor company founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber. According to Paysa, Brooksbank is likely making more than $60,000 a year working for the company.

“We love Casamigos on the rocks, by the shot and at times straight from the bottle. Our idea was to create the best tasting, smoothest Tequilas and Mezcal, that don’t have to be covered up with salt or lime. So we did,” reads the description of Casamigos on their website.

Brooksbank started his career off working in bars — most notably the Admiral Codrington pub — finding a love for the hospitality industry. According to People Magazine, London restaurateur Piers Adam reached out to Brooksbank and offered him a job at the Markham Inn.

These days, Brooksbank works as the manager of Mahiki nightclub, a posh London spot founded by Piers Adam and David Phelps.

4. His Dad Is an Accountant & a Company Director

Brooksbank might not be of royal blood, but he’s from a well-off, hard-working family. His father, George, works as an accountant and a company director. George and his wife, Nicola, sent their kids to prestigious schools.

He graduated from Stowe private school in Buckinghamshire, England. The school’s tuition is $13,000 a semester, according to People Magazine.

It’s believed that his upbringing and his core values, instilled in him by his parents, make him the perfect addition to his girlfriend’s royal family. In fact, Eugenie’s parents seem to really like him.

“Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I’m really thrilled for them. I’m just completely overjoyed for them and wish them every happiness,” Prince Andrew said, following the news that his daughter was engaged.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, echoed those sentiments.

“We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son,” she said.

Brooksbank’s family feels similarly about his fiancee.

“I’m thrilled about [the engagement]. It’s amazing. I would never have thought it for a moment that it was going to happen and we are all very happy. He’s a charming boy and all that but not the most intelligent and I would never have thought this would happen,” grandmother Joanna Newton previously told The Sun.

5. He Was On-Hand for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wedding

Brooksbank has already been adopted into the royal family. Aside from being well-liked by Eugenie’s parents, he has also gotten a taste for royal life, thanks to formal events held by Eugenie’s extended family.

Brooksbank was a guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May wedding. In addition, he attended the Royal Ascot, held in June 2017.

“At the annual Chelsea Flower Show, Brooksbank and Eugenie ‘were part of the Duke of York’s party – and Jack was very much by Eugenie’s side throughout,’ says longtime royals photographer Mark Stewart. It was the first time he (and Dave Clark, the then-boyfriend of Eugenie’s older sister Beatrice) had attended,” People Magazine reported earlier this year.