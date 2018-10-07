Jaime Gardner, Senator Cory Gardner’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cory Gardner is the Republican serving as junior US Senator for Colorado. Gardner’s vote on the Kavanaugh nomination was closely watched, since Gardner did not announce which was he was voting on Kavanaugh until after he read through the FBI report on October 4. Anti-Kavanaugh protesters rallied outside of his Colorado office, calling for him to vote “no.” And Gardner says that after he voted “no,” his family has been the victim of a malicious assault.

On Sunday, Gardner told Fox News that someone had sent a disturbing text message to his wife, Jamie, apparently in response to his “yes” vote on Kavanaugh. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gardner Said Someone Sent His Wife a Video of a ‘Gruesome’ Beheading After the Kavanaugh Vote

Amid Kavanaugh furor & threats to mbrs, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) tells Fox that his wife received a text with a video attachment showing a gruesome beheading. Someone has has also released the names of and addresses of his family members. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 7, 2018

Gardner told Fox’s Chad Pergram that his wife had received a text with a video attachment. When she opened up the attachment, it was a “gruesome” video showing a beheading. Gardner also told Fox that someone had released the names of and addresses of his family members.

It was not immediately clear whether Gardner had contact authorities about the video or about the fact that his family members’ addresses had been released.

On Sunday morning, Twitter was buzzing with calls for someone to run against Gardner and drive him out of office. Some social media users were calling for Debbie Ramirez to run against Garner in 2020. Ramirez was a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale and has accused him of sexually humiliating her when they were freshmen in college.

2. Jaime and Cory Live in Yuma With Their Three Children

Cory is a fifth generation Colorado resident, and Jaime and Cory live in the same Yuma home that Cory’s great-grandparents lived in. Yuma is a small town on the eastern plain of Colorado.

The couple has three children: Alyson, Thatcher, and Caitlyn. Alyson, the oldest, is 14; Thatcher is 6; and Caitlyn is just 4. Jaime posts a lot about her family on social media and has been described as a typical conservative wife and mother, running a bible study to inspire other mothers of young children, and playing a supportive, largely behind-the-scenes role while her husband engages in politics.

But Jaime is also a full time, working mother — although this side of her life was not often featured in Cory’s political campaign.

3. Jaime Is a Public Relations Consultant With Expertise in Working with Government Agencies

Jaime is a principal at High Plains Communication, LLC, a Denver-area public relations firm. Jaime does communications and public relations consulting for High Plains Communication. According to her LinkedIn page, she has experience working with government agencies; shehas also served as the executive assistant to a sub-Cabinet member. She says that she has private industry experience working with the telecom industry.

Until 2014, Jaime also served as the executive director of Colorado Resource Alliance, where her role was to provide education and information about federal, state, and local regulatory actions.

She also held a job in the past working as a public information officer for the bureau of land management.

4. She Served — Briefly — as President of the Pro-Industry Consumer Energy Education Foundation

In 2013, Jaime was hired to the the president of the Consumer Energy Education Foundation. The CEEF is widely seen as pro-industry, and its mission has been described as having close ties to gas and oil industry lobbyists.

In late 2013, the Sunlight Foundation ran a piece questioning whether Gardner was being influenced by his wife’s job working for the CEEF. You can read the full article here.

5. Jaime Graduated from the University of Colorado, Where She Studied Criminal Law and Russian

Jaime earned her BA from the University of Colorado in 2000. She did double concentrations in International Security, Criminal Justice & Law. She minored in Russian Language and in Economics.

Shortly after graduating from college, she went to work as the executive assistant to the senior advisor to the Secretary for Alaska Affairs. She worked in project management, and as a scheduler, and she represented the department and senior advisor to the Alaska Congressional Delegation, other Agencies, and external organizations/individuals.

