James Patrick: Winter Haven Man Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Members of Congress

James Patrick, of Winter Haven, was arrested after making threatening Facebook posts relating to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick, 53, is being charged with writing a threat to kill or injure after authorities were alerted to threatening Facebook posts that Patrick wrote, threatening to shoot members of Congress depending on the outcome of the confirmation hearing, as well as any law enforcement officer who showed up at his home.

“I am about to accept an offer on my house. Just to get more money to fund my plan to kill democrat office holders and their families involved in this sham to keep kav from being on the Supreme Court,” one post reads.

“I can tell it seems I will be sacrificing my life for my country. But I am ready and will know who needs to be killed after the vote to put Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. I believe democrats need to made to be afraid to do what they are doing right now and weak republicans that do not vote for him need to pay with their lives,” Patrick wrote in one post.

Another, that can be viewed below, has a close-up picture of a bullet, an a long post of Patrick talking about “having all arrangements made” because he will “not be coming home if Kav(anaugh) is not confirmed.”

“Bought 12 boxes of hollow point 50 caliber bullets.” He goes on to say he has “plenty of ammo for my sniper rifle and bought a suppressor from a private individual so I don’t have to wait on it .. have made sure all my arrangements have been made and care for my dogs because I will not be coming home if Kav is not confirmed I will kill those I believe are responsible and track down their families and kill them too ..and have taken extra precautions and added more supplies in the tunnel under my house in case local or federal law enforcement tries to stop me .. follow in my footsteps .. I refuse to let democrats [sic] ruin this country.”

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 4:30 p.m, according to The Ledger. Judd said the man had been arrested on a warrant within five hours of the Sheriff’s Office receiving the tip.

“People need to calm down, and stop making threats of violence — we will not tolerate it,” Judd said in the release. “Anyone who threatens to shoot or kill any public servant or law enforcement officer will go to jail immediately.”

Patrick’s Facebook page, which is still public at the time of this post, is filled with racist slurs, graphic language, and misogynist jokes about “running a train” on Christine Blasey Ford, one of the women accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Patrick’s violent ideals extend back years to posts he wrote during the 2016 presidential election, where he encouraged violence against Hillary Clinton.

“Th [sic] presidential debate is about to start ..would be funny as hell if.. when they both got behind thiertheir [sic] podiums .. Trump reached over to Hillary and Bashed her in the head with a hammer and said ‘There’s another concussion for you Hillary.'”

He also shared memories on the social media site, complaining about Facebook suspending him for other violent and racist posts.

In another post from 2017, he wrote “I can’t do this by myself ! Need more conservatives going into liberals’ homes at night killing them in their sleep!”

His bio on Facebook states that he owns five businesses, likes people with good attitudes, and that he doesn’t “find it humorous to hurt peoples’ feelings.”

reads: “i am extremely adventurous. i own 5 businesses but still have lots of time for fun. i like people that have a good attitude, smile and laugh, are not self centered and i do NOT find it humorous to…hurt peoples’ feelings, embarrass people, or make anyone the butt of a joke that the person does not think its funny.”

He also has several pictures of a handgun on his page, one as his profile picture, and despite his vulgar, violent posts, most of the pictures on his page are of puppies.

According to the Sheriff’s Office website, bail for Patrick is set at $500,000. He was also previously arrested in 2009 on a battery charge.

