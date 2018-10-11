Why Was Jeb Bush Not at Barbara Bush’s Wedding?

Jeb Bush was not invited to Barbara Bush’s wedding to Craig Coyne in Kennebunkport, Maine, on October 7. Speaking at an event in Washington D.C. with Cokie Roberts, former First Lady Laura Bush talked about the reason why the former Governor of Florida was not in attendance. Laura Bush told Roberts, via the New York Post, “Well, I think Barbara just kept it a secret, plus so few people were invited. It was just our family and Craig’s family. And we didn’t invite Jeb, or Neil, or any of those Bushes.” Although the couple’s wedding was officiated by George W. Bush’s sister, Dorothy Bush Koch. The couple got engaged in August in Kennebunkport.

There Were 20 People in Total at the Wedding

According to C-Span, Laura Bush was being honored by the National Archives Foundation and was receiving their Records of Achievement award for her contributions to education. Laura Bush added, “And so we had a wedding outside, looking at the ocean. And then we went in and had dinner at the dining room table, there were 20 of us at the dining room table. So it was just perfect. It was Barbara and Craig, her new husband – who we like a lot. And his family and our family.”

Barbara’s Sister Described it as a ‘Very Secret Wedding’

Vanity Fair said in their report on the wedding that Barbara Bush was clad in a Vera Wang dress and was walked down the aisle by her father and grandfather, George H.W. Bush. In the aftermath of the nuptials, Barbara’s maid of honor, Jenna Bush-Hager, called into the Today show, where she is a contributor, to say, “I’m crying 24 hours later… there were so many happy tears. They wanted to get married here [Maine], because my grandfather’s here, so it was a very secret wedding – a little bit like my elusive sister – but also just family in a place that means family love, and it was beautiful.”

George H.W. Bush’s Declining Health Was the Reason for the Fastrack Wedding

On October 10, Barbara told People Magazine that the reason for the wedding happening so swiftly was due to her grandfather’s health. Barbara also said that her fiance never got meet her grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush, who died at 92 from pulmonary disease in April 2018. Barbara Bush said about the timing of her wedding, “That the one thing about waiting. You can have this great career and this great life. But, of course, the older you get, you lose people that you love.” Barbara went on, “We actually would have gotten married the next week [after getting engaged] if we could have. We just thought, let’s try to do it soon. We knew we wanted to be married – we’d already made that decision – so we didn’t need months of an engagement.”

