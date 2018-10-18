Jocelyn Chew Is Diddy’s Rumored New Girlfriend

Fresh off of his split from Cassie after a 10 year relationship, Diddy might be finding love again: this time, with 26-year-old Jocelyn Chew.

The pair reportedly met in Miami last month, and neither of them have made any indications publicly that they’re together.

However, LoveBScott has been told by multiple sources that Diddy and Chew are quietly stoking the flames of a new relationship.

Here’s what you need to know about Chew.

Chew Has Over 300,000 Followers on Instagram

Chew is no stranger to social media. She’s a fully blown influencer with 390,000 followers and a modeling contract to boot. Chew’s instagram primarily covers various photos of herself both in her life and at modeling shoots. She’s teased multiple upcoming projects, including one with Instagram and one based off of a Mexico shoot.

Chew Is of Icelandic & Chinese Canadian Descent

According to her Instagram page, Chew is of Icelandic and Chinese Canadian descent. She doesn’t talk much about her family via her social media page, so little is known.

Diddy recently sat down to go through his own family tree in the historical show Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Gates told Diddy that his third generation grandfather was born in Maryland, a slave state at the time, but was not a slave.

Gates said to Diddy, “Make no mistake about it man, this is not typical of the Black experience. For 90% of the African-American people who sat where you’ve sat when I’ve done their family tree, no free ancestors.”

Chew & Diddy Reportedly Went to Drake’s Show in Los Angeles Together in October

Chew and Diddy may not be sharing their relationship with the public, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t necessarily been out in public together yet. LoveBScott reports that Diddy and Chew attended Drake’s celebrity-packed concert in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Cassie & Diddy Have Been Broken Up For Several Months, But Their Reps Only Confirmed the Split Recently

E! News confirmed on October 16 that Diddy and Cassie had been separated for several months, putting an end to their on-again, off-again ten year relationship.

A source told People, “The decision was amicable and they remain friends. Cassie is going to focus on her music and acting career.”