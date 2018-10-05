Joe Manchin Votes Yes to Advance Kavanaugh to Senate Vote

Joe Manchin, a red-state Democrat, has voted yes to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a vote in the full Senate.

The vote was to limit debate, meaning Kavanaugh’s nomination will get a vote probably Saturday. That has both critics and supporters watching Manchin closely as a possible yes vote to also advance Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, although, of course, that won’t be clear until the actual vote on the nomination happens.

Key votes –

Sen. Manchin – yes

Sen. Murkowski – no

Sen. Flake – yes

Sen. Collins – yes https://t.co/r78sMH2KRN — Annie Yu (@AnnieYuFox5) October 5, 2018

Interestingly, a single Republican – Lisa Murkowski of Alaska – voted “no” to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to a vote. Manchin was joined by other Republicans considered to be the decisive swing votes – Jeff Flake and Susan Collins – in voting yes to advance the nomination to a vote in the U.S. Senate. Cloture passed 51-49.

Cloture PASSES 51-49. Key no vote: Lisa Murkowski Key yes vote: Joe Manchin — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) October 5, 2018

Flake was the Republican from Arizona who engineered the last-minute delay so the FBI could conduct its week-long supplemental background investigation into the Kavanaugh accusations by three women. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations. Manchin is up for re-election this November in West Virginia. That is a state that President Donald Trump won by a very large margin – by more than 40 percentage point, in fact. He has a decent sized lead in the polls against the Republican, Patrick Morrisey.

Senators voting no on cloture is usually an indication that they are going to vote no on the final vote (which is why Murkowski's no vote here is big). Senators voting yes procedurally could still vote no on the final. Meaning: All eyes on Manchin and Collins. — Matt Viser (@mviser) October 5, 2018

Joe Manchin was confronted by protesters on October 5, 2018, who demanded he oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Republicans Can’t Afford to Lose More Than One Senator

Republicans need every vote they can get, so the Manchin yes to advance to a vote has some Democrats and Republicans on high alert, especially as a result of the Murkowski defection from how her fellow Republicans went. According to The Hill, the math is tight. Republicans have 51 seats in the Senate, which is enough to get Kavanaugh through, but not if more than one Senator vote against him. If there is a tie, VP Mike Pence breaks it, The Hill reported.

Here’s how it boils down, though: Republicans need two of these four swing Senators (Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Jeff Flake, and Joe Manchin.) If they get two of those senators in any combination, it would tie, but Vice President Mike Pence would break the tie and everyone thinks Pence would push Kavanaugh through. If three of those four vote for Kavanaugh, he is confirmed without Pence needing to jump in. If three of those four vote against Kavanaugh, his nomination is defeated.

Republican Sen. Steve Daines has a scheduling conflict for Saturday – his daughter’s wedding – but has said he will make it back to vote yes for Kavanaugh.

Susan Collins has said she will announce Friday afternoon how she is voting on the actual confirmation.

Democrats were focused on Manchin. Here’s some of the reaction on Twitter to the Manchin yes vote:

Lisa Murkowski is a no (!) on cloture vote… But Joe Manchin is a yes. Kavanaugh’s confirmation could come down to his vote. Over the next 24 hours, we have one job: to make Manchin vote no. Email, call, protest, signal boost, let’s make some damn noise. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 5, 2018

@Sen_JoeManchin If you want to keep your political career going don’t you think it’s time you become a Republican? I personally feel that would be a very smart move on your part. — Greg (@GefabGreg) October 5, 2018

I hope the Dems do not support Joe Manchin on his re-election. They have nothing to lose! — Arlo Faloon (@ArloFaloon47) October 5, 2018

@Sen_JoeManchin REALLY, YOU SACRIFICED HUMAN DIGNITY — cynthia jackson (@xcynthiajackson) October 5, 2018

@Sen_JoeManchin you need to drop the Democrat and go ahead and just be a straight up Republican. Disgraceful — mamaluz (@mamaluz4) October 5, 2018

Republicans were equally upset at Lisa Murkowski:

@POTUS strip any support for @lisamurkowski from GOP. She is a disgrace to our party, the Constitution, and the judicial process. She needs to be removed. — Jennifer (@jenwcoleman) October 5, 2018