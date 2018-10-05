Joe Manchin Votes Yes to Advance Kavanaugh to Senate Vote

Joe Manchin, a red-state Democrat, has voted yes to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a vote in the full Senate.
The vote was to limit debate, meaning Kavanaugh’s nomination will get a vote probably Saturday. That has both critics and supporters watching Manchin closely as a possible yes vote to also advance Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, although, of course, that won’t be clear until the actual vote on the nomination happens.
Interestingly, a single Republican – Lisa Murkowski of Alaska – voted “no” to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to a vote. Manchin was joined by other Republicans considered to be the decisive swing votes – Jeff Flake and Susan Collins – in voting yes to advance the nomination to a vote in the U.S. Senate. Cloture passed 51-49.
Flake was the Republican from Arizona who engineered the last-minute delay so the FBI could conduct its week-long supplemental background investigation into the Kavanaugh accusations by three women. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations. Manchin is up for re-election this November in West Virginia. That is a state that President Donald Trump won by a very large margin – by more than 40 percentage point, in fact. He has a decent sized lead in the polls against the Republican, Patrick Morrisey.
Joe Manchin was confronted by protesters on October 5, 2018, who demanded he oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination.
Republicans Can’t Afford to Lose More Than One Senator
Republicans need every vote they can get, so the Manchin yes to advance to a vote has some Democrats and Republicans on high alert, especially as a result of the Murkowski defection from how her fellow Republicans went. According to The Hill, the math is tight. Republicans have 51 seats in the Senate, which is enough to get Kavanaugh through, but not if more than one Senator vote against him. If there is a tie, VP Mike Pence breaks it, The Hill reported.
Here’s how it boils down, though: Republicans need two of these four swing Senators (Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Jeff Flake, and Joe Manchin.) If they get two of those senators in any combination, it would tie, but Vice President Mike Pence would break the tie and everyone thinks Pence would push Kavanaugh through. If three of those four vote for Kavanaugh, he is confirmed without Pence needing to jump in. If three of those four vote against Kavanaugh, his nomination is defeated.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines has a scheduling conflict for Saturday – his daughter’s wedding – but has said he will make it back to vote yes for Kavanaugh.
Susan Collins has said she will announce Friday afternoon how she is voting on the actual confirmation.
Democrats were focused on Manchin. Here’s some of the reaction on Twitter to the Manchin yes vote:
Republicans were equally upset at Lisa Murkowski:
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook