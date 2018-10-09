Jungkook Injury & Crying Makes Fans Emotional on Twitter

Jungkook injured his heel and the BTS star was urged not to stand during the October 9, 2018 concert in London, England. However, his fellow BTS members stayed at his side, warming the hearts of fans, who were also moved when he appeared to cry.

the members joining jungkook and staying by his side :( look at jungoo’s smile omg he looks so happy and namjoon really hugged him kdsfkdsf this is so precious MY HEART PLS pic.twitter.com/VuuE42UuHp — 7-1=7 (@taehyungjd_) October 9, 2018

People responded to Jungkook’s tears with expressions of love. “jungkook cried 😭💜 baby your tears are precious for us and so your tears. I love you. You deserve this. You’ve gone too far. WE WILL LOVE BTS FOREVER 💜” wrote one fan, echoing the opinions of many.

We love you Jungkook 💜💜. Don't cry. You really did well today. Fighting!! and get well soon ✌🏻💪🏻 @BTS_twt #JungkookWeLoveYou #JungkookGetWellSoon — BunnyJK😍 (@JKBunnyKook) October 9, 2018

Explained another fan, “Jungkook had minor injuries but he still performed amazingly. He constantly said sorry and eventually cried. The boys encouraged him so much and danced with him while he was sat down. Thank you BTS for such a wonderful night.”

According to Teen Vogue, Big Hit Entertainment gave additional details about Jungkook’s injury on Twitter. You can see the tweet below. The translation indicates that Jungkook “collided with floor furnishings and suffered an injury to his heel,” Teen Vogue reports. BTS consists of Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jin and Jimin.

Jungkook please don’t cry, you did it so well tonight, army is very proud of you. Although you couldn’t perform standing up, you did it incredible. You had transmitted all your love through your voice and appreciation to us. #WeLoveYouJungKook @BTS_twt ❤️🐰 pic.twitter.com/zrwR56RhdY — Purple U 💜🇪🇸 (@teregomeez_) October 9, 2018

Furthermore, according to the magazine, Big Hit Entertainment reveals that “Medical staff immediately responded and performed the necessary treatment. The opinion of the medical team is that while the injury is not serious, performing choreography may do further damage to the injured area.”

방탄소년단 런던 콘서트 관련 공지 pic.twitter.com/h3FUYPw3Di — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) October 9, 2018

Jungkook Only Has a Minor Injury, Reports Say

JUNGKOOK MY HEART- :(( HE ALWAYS PUTS SO MUCH INTO HIS EVERY PERFORMANCE. I HOPE HE KNOWS THAT HE COULD NEVER DISAPPOINT US. pic.twitter.com/vsKbh2gJj9 — 방탄💜[s-h] (@xoJimine) October 9, 2018

KoreaBoo also reported that Jungkook was injured and, as a result, he was being advised not to stand or perform the group’s famously choreographed dance moves during the London performance.

KoreaBoo reported that Jungkook’s injury is a minor one. The site reports that medical officials simply didn’t want Jungkook to aggravate the injury more by dancing on October 9.

Jimin staying with Jungkook during anpanman IMCRYSKING pic.twitter.com/xSAEtDu6IJ — ѕαη∂яα GOING ✈️ SEE BTS ✨ (@yoonki_min__) October 9, 2018

Big Hit Entertainment is BTS’s label. The label’s statement read in its entirety:

Good evening. This is Big Hit Entertainment. ‘Ladies and gentleman, we regret to announce that an issue has occurred that may affect the performance of one of the members of BTS scheduled to appear tonight, Jung Kook. ‘Approximately two hours ago following the rehearsal and sound check, Jung Kook was lightly stretching in the waiting room when he collided with floor furnishings and suffered an injury to his heel. ‘Medical staff immediately responded and performed the necessary treatment. The opinion of the medical team is that while the injury is not serious, performing choreography may do further damage to the injured area. ‘Following the advice of the medical staff, Jung Kook will take part in the performance tonight but remain seated without choreography. We sincerely apologise to all of our fans who have been eagerly awaiting tonight’s performance, and ask for your understanding. Thank you.

Fans Reacted on Social Media

what happened isn't your fault, you are amazing and you did amazing, we love you so much and we are so proud of you ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/xCImZLmyFk — jungkook pics (@kookpics) October 9, 2018

Fans had a lot to say about Jungkook on social media.

IM CRYING SO MUCH FUC I LOVE YOU SO MUCH JUNGKOOK YOU MEAN THE WORLD TO ME BABy pic.twitter.com/NqjGPOoCoH — 🔞 (@rated_namjoon) October 9, 2018

JIMIN REALLY ASKED EVERYONE TO SAY “I LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK” GOD BLESS THIS ANGEL pic.twitter.com/6fJeMp6Epx — ‏ً (@hobicuIt) October 9, 2018

he blamed himself for the injury, he overworks himself all the time, he always wants to be the best for us, he deserves the worlds love so please show your love to our youngest member Jungkook 💜 pic.twitter.com/LZdR4D78CM — 💫 (@jikookrelated) October 9, 2018

Jimin said :

Say love you Jungkook

My heart hurts 😫 pic.twitter.com/UFLEdCJiKq — Jikook World (@JikookMomment) October 9, 2018

#BTSinLondon @BTS_twt !! lets us just appreciate how none of the members tried their best to not let Jungkook feel lonely at all through pic.twitter.com/GqHY6WB4B5 — 🌜💜 (@anesthic_) October 9, 2018

“Jungkook cried… Jungkook you make me cry too, please don’t have tears. We love you ! Your presence is just the most precious ! I’m still worried for you and I still want to hug you ! I don’t want see this tears on your cheeks, you must smile everyday !” wrote a fan on Twitter.