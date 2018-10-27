Justin Humberger, Cesar Sayoc’s Business Partner: 5 Fast Facts

Justin Humberger had planned to go into business with Cesar Sayoc, the suspect accused of mailing at least 14 pipe bombs to intended victims including the Obamas, Clintons, George Soros and Maxine Waters. Sayoc was arrested in Plantation, Florida, on October 26 and has denied the charges.

The first explosive device was found Tuesday, October 23. It had been left in the mailbox at George Soros’ home in Bedford, New York. Humberger received a text from Sayoc that day. Humberger told Mother Jones that Sayoc sent him a New York Times article about the device discovered at Soros’ house. You can read more about Sayoc’s background and arrest here.

Humberger explained that he and Sayoc did not talk about politics together. But he said Sayoc sometimes texted him links to political articles that indicated he held conservative views. But Humberger told the website he never thought too much about those texts, and was surprised to learn about the allegations against Sayoc. He said, “I didn’t think of [Sayoc] as fringe or as an extreme type of guy.” Humberger also said he had never gotten any indications that Sayoc could be violent.

1. Justin Humberger Met Cesar Sayoc During a Male Entertainment Tour

Justin Humberger previously worked as a male stripper. Cesar Sayoc also had a background working as a male entertainer, according to the Washington Examiner.

The two met on a male entertainment tour, reportedly in 2015. Humberger told the Daily Mail that he was a dancer on the tour and Sayoc oversaw the operations as a manager. Humberger left before the second tour was over. He says he did not hear from Sayoc again until the summer of 2018.

Humberger explained that Sayoc got back in touch and talked about wanting to get out of the entertainment industry. He had reportedly fallen deep into debt and was allegedly living out of his van. Humberger told the Daily Mail that Sayoc told him he’d been working as a driver and a security guard.

2. Humberger & Sayoc Had Planned to Start an Agriculture Business Together & Had Registered a Company Name With the State of Florida

Justin Humberger and Cesar Sayoc made the decision to start a business together. Humberger told Mother Jones that he had researched a concept called “vertical farming” and thought it could be a successful venture.

According to the Florida Department of State, the new business partners registered “VER TECH AG, L.L.C.” on July 10, 2018. Both men are listed as managers. The principal address listed for the company was the same location Cesar Sayoc wrote down as his personal address.

The company is still listed as “active” on the Florida Department of State website. Humberger said they also opened a bank account for the company, but that the venture had not yet gone any farther.

3. Justin Humberger Continues to Work in the Fitness Sphere as a Health & Wellness Coach

According to his Facebook page, Justin Humberger is a health and wellness coach for Herbalife. The company explains on its website that it partners with independent distributors to provide “solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, sky-rocketing public healthcare costs…”

Humberger appears to have continued competing as a bodybuilding. His Facebook page includes photos from a show in 2015, in which he mentions in the comments that he came in fourth place.

His Instagram page includes photos from late August, showing Humberger flexing. He wrote in the caption of one photo that “Nov. 3 is just around the corner,” implying that he had a competition coming up.

4. Humberger is a Former U.S. Marine

Justin Humberger appears to be a veteran. According to his Facebook page, he joined the Marine Corps in June of 2008. He lists Marine Corps Recruiting as an employer, but does not include dates.

A GoFundMe campaign from 2015 sheds more detail. Humberger had planned to walk from central Florida to Brooklyn, New York. He described himself as a “former U.S. Marine, currently using the G.I. Bill to go to school… The year of 2015 is the year that I plan on starting to help change the world in my own way.”

The goal of the walk was to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project and the Children’s Hunger Project. He set a goal of $100,000. But he raised just $630. The page does not indicate whether he completed the walk.

5. Justin Humberger is Married With One Child

Justin Humberger has been married to wife Rachel since August 31, 2012. They have one child, a son. Rachel is also a wellness coach at Herbalife. According to her Facebook page, she also owns a company called Beachy Nutrition that makes healthy shakes.

Justin helps to promote his wife’s business on his Facebook page. He frequently shares the “shake of the week” and special deals for free products.

