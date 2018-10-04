Kamira Trent: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kamira Trent is being hailed a hero on social media for standing up to another woman who was allegedly telling off two women for speaking Spanish. Trent stepped in and started shouting the woman down, telling her to “leave these women alone!”

Trent heard the woman, identified as Linda Dwire, loudly telling two Spanish-speaking women to learn English and intervened.

1. Trent Shouts Over The Woman, Telling Her To Leave Them Alone & Quit Harassing Them

The footage, which has been viewed more than 500,000 times since it was posted to Facebook by one of the girls being harrassed, shows Trent shouting down Dwire in an aisle of a City Market grocery store in Rifle, Colorado, on Monday afternoon.

“I’m calling the cops. You leave these women alone! Get out!,” Trent tells Dwire in front of two women from Mexico, Fabiola Velasquez and Isabel Marin, who had been speaking Spanish to each other.

“You come from a generation that’s destroying this country,” Dwire replies.

“No I do not. I have respect. You do not harass people,” Trent shoots back.

“You will lose your country,” Dwire says, pointing her finger at Trent. “You know what, you will lose this country.”

Trent, who walks the woman down the aisle still shouting Dwire down, can be heard yelling: “You do not harass Hispanic women!”

2. The Altercation Began After Dwire Overheard Two Mexican Women Speaking Spanish & Quickly Became Aggressive After Interrupting Their Conversation

According to interviews with the women involved, Dwire overheard two women from Mexico, Fabiola Velasquez and Isabel Marin, speaking Spanish to each other, and interrupted to ask if the women lived in the United States and whether they liked the country. When the women replied that they did, Dwire told them to learn to speak English, her voice quickly rising as the conversation escalated.

Velasquez, who had been in the United States for eight years, told BuzzFeed News that Dwire was aggressive and kept putting her hand in her face. Velasquez had her three children with her when the confrontation occurred.

Trent told BuzzFeed said she overheard Dwire tell Velasquez and Marin, “You’re in America. You’re in my country. You can’t speak Spanish here. You need to speak English if you’re going to be in America.”

Trent eventually called the police, and Dwire was “arrested, taken to Garfield County Jail, and charged with two counts of bias-motivated harassment, according to an arrest affidavit,” BuzzFeed reports. She was released on bond and is due back in court in November.

3. Trent First Tried to Deescalate the Situation, But Eventually Called The Police As The Argument Continued

Trent told BuzzFeed that she initially tried to deescalate the situation by reminding Dwire that the U.S. was a free country and that she had the right to speak in whatever language she chose.

“She just got angrier and angrier. I was trying to get her away from the two women, but she wasn’t going to leave them alone,” Trent told BuzzFeed. “What she said and the way she said it was wrong.”

Dwire then told Trent it was none of her business, and after ten more minutes of bickering back and forth, the argument escalated into a shouting match, with Trent calling the police.

Carlos Cornejo, the arresting officer, wrote that when he arrived, he heard Dwire yelling “something to the effect of ‘this is what is wrong with our country’ and ‘they should not be speaking Spanish here.'”

4. Social Media Users Are Praising Trent For Her Intervention, Thanking Her For Defending The Two Hispanic Women From a “Racist”

Thousands of users flooded Twitter and Facebook with praise for Trent, thanking her for supporting the two women who Dwire was harassing. Trents Facebook profile picture already has more than 400 comments with people from all over the world commenting on how proud and grateful they were that she stood up to the “racist” woman.

Guadalupe Banda wrote: “Thank you for being an advocate for those who need it. We need more people like you.”

Twitter is lit up with similar posts, with people thanking her for “standing up to racism and bigotry.”

Her name is Kamira Trent and I am proud of her and all men and women that have the courage to stand up to racism and bigotry.

Thank you Kamira

“So proud that the person standing up to this disgusting racist pig is from Colorado. Thank you # KamiraTrent, for keeping our state a beautiful place for everyone,” one user wrote.

Another user wanted Trent to know how appreciated she was for showing what a “true ally” looks like.

5. Trent Hugged Velasquez & Marin Later & Learned That She Previously Coached Marin’s Daughter With Her Own

Trent told BuzzFeed that Velasquez and Marin thanked her later that evening, and “the three hugged.” She learned later that she had previously coached Marin’s daughter alongside her own on an extracurricular volleyball team, according to BuzzFeed.

“It felt good to see someone who was born here defend us that way,” Velasquez said.

Trent’s profile is filled with pictures of her family and her husband, and her cover photo shows a proud love of the Denver Broncos.

