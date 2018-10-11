LOOK: Kanye Wears MAGA Hat to the Oval Office

Kanye West is due to have lunch with President Trump on Thursday afternoon; the two men are expected to talk about prison reform, among other issues. NFL star Jim Brown, as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, are also expected to be on hand.

Kanye and Trump posed for pictures in the Oval Office before heading to lunch. You can see that Kanye is sporting his red MAGA hat:

Kanye West Arrives at White House for Lunch with President Trump https://t.co/6xDAc9s2K9 — Richard S. Marin (@mrrichardmarin) October 11, 2018

Kanye has come under fire for his support of Donald Trump. Back in September, the star tweeted a picture of himself wearing a MAGA hat and calling for a repeal the 13th amendment — the amendment which ended slavery in America. The tweet read, “this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.” Kanye later said that what he had meant was that slavery never fully ended and still needs to be addressed. More recently, Kanye gave a speech about his support for Trump during an episode of Saturday Night Live; he was met with silence and some boos.

Kanye May Ask Trump to Hold a Peace Summit With Colin Kaepernick

Wowwwww only 3 people clapped. Chris Rock is laughing At @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/jAGP5OwKXD — 2cool2blog (@2Cool2Bloggg) September 30, 2018

TMZ is reporting that Kanye wants to make peace between President Trump and former NFL star Colin Kaepernick. The two men have become fierce political enemies, ever since Kaepernick started kneeling at the start of NFL games in order to protest racism and police brutality. Earlier this month, Kanye told TMZ that he wants to bring Kaepernick to the White House so that he and Trump can bury the hatchet. Kanye didn’t say whether Kaepernick liked the idea.

It’s not clear whether Kanye and Trump will discuss Colin Kaepernick at today’s lunch. The two men are expected to talk about prison reform, American manufacturing, creating jobs and preventing gang violence in Chicago. Roasted chicken, fingerling potatoes and sautéed asparagus are on the menu.