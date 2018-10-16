Karin Housley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Karin Housley likened former First Lady Michelle Obama to the chimpanzee in the Ronald Reagan film ‘Bedtime for Bonzo,’ when criticizing Obama’s posture during a visit with Queen Elizabeth II. Housley made the comments on her Facebook page in 2009. Since it was first reported by Huffington Post Monday Oct. 15, Housley had deleted those posts.

But the internet doesn’t forget.

Housley, a Republican state senator for Minnesota, is vying for the seat held by now former Senator Al Franken. Elected in 2008 and re-elected in 2014, Franken resigned in early 2018 amid allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct. Lt. Gov. Tina Smith took his place and the Democrat is hoping to prove some pollsters correct and keep the seat for the full term. Some polls show Smith has a lead over Housley.

Here’s what you need to know about Housley:

1. Pres. Barack Obama & Michelle Obama Were Meeting Queen Elizabeth II. Then Real Estate Agent Karin Housley Posted on Facebook a Chimpanzee Had Better Posture than the First Lady

Attached is the 2009 Facebook post where Housley pivots from Ronald Reagan, to "Bedtime for Bonzo," a 1951 film with a chimpanzee to claim that Michelle Obama had worse posture than the chimp. pic.twitter.com/9vKNnOk3p5 — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) October 15, 2018

“Michelle is soooo far from cool. Don’t we expect our First Ladies to at least stand up straight? (And my dear sister, know the proper etiquette AND NOT TOUCH THE QUEEN).”

“I do miss Nancy Reagan. Ronald even more. Speaking of ‘Bedtime for Bonzo’ I think even that chimp stood up straighter than Michelle. Uh-oh, someone is going to make a comment.”

In 1951, then actor Ronald Reagan starred in ‘Bedtime For Bonzo,’ a movie about a psychology professor illustrating nature versus nurture theory of development by teaching a chimpanzee right and wrong to prove morality is learned behavior. It was billed as a comedy.

2. People Have Taken to Her Facebook Page & Have Been Posting Their Outrage on Any Recent Updates Whatever the Subject

In a post that may be taken down (if it is Heavy will post screenshots) from just a few weeks ago where Housley talked about how close she was to winning, people leaped on the comment stream to address Housley’s 2009 Facebook post.

“You write ‘this race is soooo close’… as an independent your racist statements make me sick. I hope your family and grandchildren are not infected with this garbage. You sick bitch. And no; I’m not a radical liberal… I’m a combat vet, and can think for myself. You need help.”

“If you think you know what a lady is or how she should conduct or comport herself, you are sadly mistaken. Mrs. Obama is light years beyond the likes of pathetic you in mind, body, and spirit. You deserve to lose your election — and then you will hopefully crawl back under your pitiful rock of racism and bigotry. SHAME ON YOU!!!!!”

“Nah saw your racist comments comparing Michelle Obama to a chimp. Crawl back into the 1800s.”

“The famous words of Michele Obama when they go low you go high. God is a God of love not hate. May his love enter your heart.”

“How miserable and broken you must feel inside to attack an accomplished, intelligent and strong woman like Michelle Obama and make a vile racist remark like that. I hope you lose.”

There was not one found through a cursory search defending Housley.

3. Housley, Married to NHL Hall of Fame Hockey Player Phil Housley, is a Mother, Grandmother, Real Estate Agent, &GOP State Senator

“The daughter of two public school teachers, Karin was born and raised in South St. Paul. She married her high school sweetheart, Phil Housley, in 1985. For 20 years, Phil’s NHL Hall of Fame hockey career took the Housleys all over the United States and Canada – but Minnesota always remained their ‘forever home,’ her ‘about’ Karin reads.

One commenter on her Facebook page noted her husband. “I have been a fan of your husband since he played hockey for South St. Paul High School. Now, I hear that you are referring to African Americans as, “Chimps”. And you’ve not shown any leadership by apologizing. You’re a disgrace to our state and hope that your behavior doesn’t tarnish your husband’s good name in our community.”

Housley ran and was elected to serve the St. Croix River Valley district in the Minnesota Senate in 2012.

Housley, according to her bio, got a degree in communications and worked in TV News for a while and hosted a radio show. She’d later found a “successful real estate business,” Karin Housley Homes.

She describes herself as a “wife, mother, grandmother, small business owner, state senator, and Republican nominee …” in that order. She and her husband have four children and two grandchildren.

4. Housley Was Endorsed by the NRA, Minnesota & Minneapolis Police Organizations & the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

.@NRAPVF today endorsed @KarinHousley for U.S. Senate in #Minnesota. “Karin Housley is a steadfast supporter of our #2A freedoms. Minnesotans can trust Karin Housley to fight for their constitutional rights in the U.S. Senate," said @ChrisCoxNRA. ➡️ https://t.co/FIXIXN11cy pic.twitter.com/azDGaPQkZ1 — NRA (@NRA) October 11, 2018

“I’m honored to be endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber represents the voices of millions of hardworking Americans – and I’m looking forward to taking their concerns to the United States Senate,” Housley said in a press release. “As a small business owner, I understand the negative impact high taxes and overregulation can have on the bottom line. We need to work together to keep our economy moving in the right direction.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said it was “proud to endorse Karin Housley’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate.”

“Karin’s dedication to Minnesota workers, businesses, and families is clear by the principled and practical way she approaches the economic issues that matter most. She will take a pro-growth view of each decision in she makes in Washington, working to build consensus on policies that will help create jobs, grow paychecks, and keep the American economy humming.”

Housley has been also endorsed by top Minnesota law enforcement organizations, the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police and the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis.

Housley has also been endorsed by the NRA’s political action wing and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

5. Housley, a Brett Kavanaugh Supporter, Has Been Silent, as Has the Minnesota GOP on the Racist Post. Housley Made the National Stage in Early October at a Trump Minnesota Rally & Praised the President & Kavanaugh

Saying she’ll be a “new voice” in the Senate representing Minnesota, Housley spoke before Trump at his Oct. 5 rally in her home state. She said the gathered were there to “celebrate the work the president has done to create jobs, cut taxes, stop illegal immigration and make America a leader on the world stage again.”

“We are here to show our support for getting Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.”

The next day, Oct. 6, Kavanaugh was confirmed.

“We’re also here tonight because we are proud to be Americans.

Housley said the rally was also being held ot stop “far left radicals” including Sen. Chuck Schumer and her opponent ‘Taxin’ Tina Smith’ because they will do anything to win back political power and stand in the way of Pres. Trump. And we all know we just can’t let that happen because our freedoms depend on it.”