LIVE UPDATES: Will Kavanaugh Be Confirmed?

The Kavanaugh vote could happen as early as Saturday, and prediction markets are swinging wildly to reflect the changes and reveals made by senators regarding how they will vote while the hours tick down.

Here’s the latest news you need to know on the likelihood of a Kavanaugh appointment: both what the prediction markets are saying, as we draw closer to the vote, and what senators are saying to effect those markets.

Kavanaugh’s Odds of Appointment Have Steadily Creeped Up in the Last Week

A divided Senate is headed toward a critical procedural vote Friday morning on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/8kNRf7KGfh — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 5, 2018

Via the online prediction market PredictIt, Kavanaugh has been given about an 81 percent chance of being the next Supreme Court justice.

However, those odds are vascillating wildly right now: between 11:40 and 11:45 EDT, the odds dropped down to 77 percent, then back to 81, then down to 80, then back again.

Regardless, this is still a huge jump from last week, when prediction market PredictIt gave Kavanaugh only about a 20 percent chance of receiving the 51 votes necessary for confirmation , in light of Ford’s testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.