Kelly Craft: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelly Craft is the US ambassador to Canada. The Wall Street Journal has reported that President Trump is considering Craft to become the new ambassador to the United Nations. Filling the UN post is a priority for the White House, since the current ambassador, Nikki Haley, has announced that she will step down at the end of the year.

During a White House meeting with Nikki Haley, Trump announced that he would name her replacement within two or three weeks, if not sooner. Other people on the shortlist for spots as UN ambassador include Kay Bailey Hutchison, the former Texas senator, and Nancy Brinker, the founder of the Komen Foundation. The Senate will need to approve whoever the Trump administration appoints.

Here’s what you need to know about Kelly Craft:

1. Craft Was a Cheerleader for the New North American Trade Deal

Special morning with my team in Quebec City today. As @SecPompeo would say, our Consulate General here has been executing the @statedept mission with #swagger since 1834! pic.twitter.com/1yyObYig1Y — Ambassador Kelly Craft (@USAmbCanada) October 12, 2018

In June 2017, Trump appointed Craft to be the new US ambassador to Canada. Craft was a strong supporter of the trade deals between the US and Canada, often serving as a cheerleader and optimistic voice at times when the talks seemed doomed. In April, Craft told an audience full of Toronto’s political and business elite, “I’ve got every confidence that together we will fix NAFTA so that it can work for the next 25 years,” said Craft.

Craft told the audience that NAFTA “needs to be updated to reflect the 21st century,” but added, “there’s no reason to tear it down.

Craft said, “We are working toward a modern agreement that better reflects the state of digital trade, intellectual property, financial services, agriculture and more. In NAFTA talks, to put it simply, we all want a good outcome.”

2. Craft’s Husband is a Coal Magnate and a Leading Donor to Republican Politicians

Happy birthday to my sweetheart! pic.twitter.com/U8pnto4JIq — Ambassador Kelly Craft (@USAmbCanada) October 13, 2018

Kelly Craft is married to Joe Craft, a billionaire who has been called “Kentucky’s most powerful non-elected official.” Joe Craft is the president and CEO of Alliance Resource Partners LP, which is the third-largest coal producer in the eastern United States. Joe Craft is a leading donor to Republican politicians. In 2012, he donated half a million dollars to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign. He and Kelly were also the state finance co-chairs of Romney’s presidential campaign.

Joe and Kelly Craft donated more than two million to President Trump’s presidential candidacy and inauguration fund. Joe Kraft was also accused of having “close ties” to former EPA chief Scott Pruitt, whom he lobbied on issues relating to his coal business. You can read some of the text messages that Joe Craft and Scott Pruitt exchanged around the time that Kelly Craft was being confirmed as ambassador to Canda, here.

The Crafts initially supported Marco Rubio in the 2016 presidential election. But in June 2016, they announced that they would back Donald Trump, after he vowed not to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whom the couple had backed.

3. Craft Identifies Herself as a ‘Homemaker’ on Her Donation Receipts

Craft and her husband are leading donors to Republican politicians. You can see some of their donation receipts here and here.

Craft identifies herself as a “homemaker” on some of the paperwork. She also sometimes calls herself a “philanthropist,” and at other times calls herself a “consultant.” It is not clear who she consults for. All of these donations were made before Craft took on her current position as US ambassador to Canada.

Craft grew up in Glasgow, a small town in Kentucky. She has two children, whom she raised in Lexington, Kentucky.

4. Craft Was a Member of the US Delegation to the UN General Assembly in 2007

Craft describes herself as “a leader, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has made community service and improving education the cornerstone of her career.” She is a third generation Kentuckian and a graduate of the University of Kentucky; she also holds an Honorary Doctorate from Morehead State University.

In 2007, President George W. Bush appointed Ambassador Craft as an alternate delegate to the United Nations General Assembly. Zalmay Khalilzad, who was the U.S. ambassador to the UN at that time, said that Craft was smart, politically connected and a fast learner. Craft is now being talked about as a possible replacement for Nikki Haley, the outgoing US ambassador to the United Nations.

5. Craft Says She Is Friends With Drake

Celebrating one year since I was sworn in by my friend @VP as Ambassador to my adopted home! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/DZBgNKsK9N — Ambassador Kelly Craft (@USAmbCanada) September 26, 2018

Craft has bragged to Canadian media about her friendship with Drake. She says she first met the Canadian performer when he visited Kentucky to watch a basketball game.

Craft has also described herself as a good friend of Mitch McConnell.

