Ken Kratz: Where Is The Former Manitowoc District Attorney Today?

Ken Kratz, the former district attorney for Calument County in Wisconsin, quickly gained prominence for trying the infamous Wisconsin v. Steven Avery case that the original 2015 Making a Murderer documentary was based on.

Kratz’s role in the Steven Avery case has been the subject of much debate since the series first debuted. Kratz reportedly refused to cooperate with producers or interviewers during the filming of the series, and he later criticized them, claiming they had deliberately left out key pieces of evidence.

In response to his adverse portrayal in the series, he went on a media tour, gave numerous interviews, and wrote a book called The Case Against Steven Avery and What ‘Making a Murderer’ Gets Wrong. According to Bustle, he refused to take part in the second part of the show, and his opinions of both Avery and Brendan Dassey, Avery’s nephew who was also accused of involvement in the murder of Teresa Halbach, have not changed since 2007.

In The Case Against Steven Avery, published in 2017, Kratz wrote that he “didn’t make anyone a murderer,” he “did [his] job and convicted one,” according to Bustle. And he’s used the elevated platform provided to him by Making A Murderer to reiterate his confidence in the conviction.

In 2017, Kratz appeared on Dr. Phil with Avery’s former defense attorney Jerry Buting to debate elements of the case. When Buting said that he believed Avery did not get a fair trial, Kratz retorted by claiming that the only reason Buting wanted to try the case in Manitowoc was because he “didn’t want an impartial jury, he wanted a biased one that knew about [Avery’s 2003] exoneration.”

Although the second part of Making a Murderer will feature some clips of Kratz’s life since the first season debuted, the attorney has tweeted that he is far more interested in the 2019 documentary Convicting a Murderer, which Deadline reports is a follow-up to Making a Murderer, but with the story retold from the point of view of the prosecution.

#MakingAMurderer MaM2–Every court in the US has now reaffirmed both Avery and Dassey’s guilt—what can they say? I can’t wait for the other side to finally come out—check out the trailer for #convictingamurderer, released by Transition Studios today. https://t.co/8Wvrenfp9v — Ken Kratz (@Ken723Ken) September 25, 2018

“Every court in the US has now reaffirmed both Avery and Dassey’s guilt – what can they say?” he tweeted last month. “I can’t wait for the other side to finally come out.”

Kratz has appeared on a variety of television programs and radio programs to express his criticisms of Making A Murderer, including ABC News, Dr. Phil, Nancy Grace, Jim and Sam Show, Crime Watch Daily, and Dr. Oz, according to Bustle.

“Most of [the] honest men and women of Wisconsin law enforcement [involved in the Halbach case] were never interviewed for the Netflix docu-drama Making a Murderer,” Kratz told The Post Crescent, “and if depicted in that series at all, it was to blatantly accuse them of everything from planting evidence to murdering Ms. Halbach themselves. Finally, it looks like the truth will come out.”

Aside from frequently making his views on the Making a Murderer documentary very clearly known on his social media pages, Kratz posts several pictures of his wife, dog and home life on his pages, as well as several posts referring to baseball. His pages are still quite public, and the comments of his posts are still often updated with angry messages from fans of the show. After release of the documentary in 2015, Kratz reports that he received several death threats, and his Yeld page was flooded with negative comments criticizing his tactics during the case.

