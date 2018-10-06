Kentucky vs Texas A&M Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Mark Stoops and the No. 13 ranked Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) continue to shock the college football world as they remain unbeaten, but that can all change when they head into College Station to take on Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2) on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

The last time Kentucky (football) did not have a loss this late into the season was 1950. That is in large part due to the job Stoops has done thus far. Stoops was the defensive coordinator under Fisher at Florida State from 2010-12 before taking the head coaching job at Kentucky. It has been a lengthy process, but after a pair of consecutive 7-6 seasons which saw noticeable improvement from the previous two years, Stoops’ Wildcats are finally starting to turn the corner.

The Wildcats already have three wins against the SEC East, including one against Florida on September 8. With Georgia scheduled at home for November 3, you can make an argument this is the toughest road game remaining for Kentucky.

In order for Kentucky to beat Texas A&M cleanly, sophomore quarterback Terry Wilson needs to play better. A two-to-five touchdown-to-interception ratio means the Wildcats have been winning with strong defensive performances and good rushing games more so than Wilson’s play through the air. Namely, junior running back Benny Snell Jr., who has 639 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Stoops told reporters he has nothing but praise for Fisher.

“This is the first time we’ve played each other. You guys have heard me talk about (Fisher) and credit him back for a lot of things for every year I’ve been here. I’ve learned different things from him, there’s no question.”

Fisher is coaching his first season with the Aggies, and as rocky as a 3-2 record looks, it’s not so bad. The two-point loss to Clemson at home came down to the wire, and the loss to Alabama came on the road.

The Aggies are a stiff test for Snell Jr. Last season, Texas A&M ranked 70th in the nation in run defense. This year, Texas A&M ranks sixth, allowing 85 rushing yards per game.