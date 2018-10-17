Kevin Conner: North Carolina Cop Murdered During Routine Traffic Stop

North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Conner was murdered during a routine traffic stop on early Wednesday morning, per reports by CNN and WRAL.
It happened just after midnight on U.S. Highway 701 near Sellers Road, according to Defense Maven. Conner stopped the driver of a White GMC for allegedly speeding, and the driver shot at him several times.
CNN reports that the suspect is currently in custody, though the name has not yet been released.
Here’s what you need to know.
Conner Was an 11-Year Veteran of the North Carolina Police Force
According to 1310 KFKA, Conner was an 11-year veteran of the force. State Highway Patrol commander Colonel Glenn McNeil Jr. said of Conner’s death, “The Highway Patrol family is mourning the loss of a hero…[The department] will forever be changed by the tragic events. We ask everyone to please keep Trooper Conner’s family and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers.”
In a since-deleted post, the Bladen County Sheriff said of Conner in a Facebook post, “It is with the heaviest of hearts this morning that we learn the passing of Trooper Kevin Conner. Many will say [he] was the nicest guy you would ever meet and the ones that knew Kevin and family would agree.”
Let’s take a wild guess that people are fed up with a justice system that only looks one way. The actions of the shooter,there is no excuse for. But !
The way the average Joe Blow citizen is treated is shameful,are government officials allow hateful speech coming from other members of government and don’t speak out against it and how wrong it is ? The Joe Blow citizen sees the unfairness and feels they have the right to shoot.. If there is no Law and Order in Upper government there will be the law and order with the Joe Blow citizen. If a child in school see’s a teacher acting stupid. The child is going to act stupid as well. If the joe blow citizen sees our government officials acting stupid, the Joe Blow citizen is going to act stupid too. Are government officials ! leaders ! teachers ! of our society need to take a big step forward and put their politics, religion aside and teach respect for one another. Or is power to Great and to important to save lives of the innocent ?