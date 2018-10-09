Lana Del Rey Goes After Azealia Banks on Twitter

The strange tension between Lana Del Rey and Azealia Banks has officially turned into a flat-out feud. On Tuesday, Del Rey tweeted a series of tweets at Banks after Banks attacked Rey for calling out Kanye West’s support of Donald Trump.

Here’s how the whole feud went down.

Banks Officially Went After Lana Del Rey for Her Comment on a Kanye West Instagram

The feud seems to have began on September 30, when Banks called out Del Rey for a comment she made on Kanye West’s Instagram post. Del Rey wrote in part, “If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he’s famous then you need an intervention as much as he does.”

Banks tweeted a long thread of responses to Del Rey, which read,

Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too. To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to “pretend” to be an ally. Especially because you know that a white woman vs a black male will result in an immediate victory for the white woman due to societal circumstances. You wouldn’t dare challenge a black woman on her opinion because you don’t have that (much of a) social prejudice in place between Between women as there is between sexes. Don’t use Kanye for your own vapid attempts to seem politically aware when there is SO MUCH MORE bootleg witchcraft you could be doing to TRY and take down 45. Kanye is not your enemy or THE enemy. In fact your selective outrage Makes YOU. The enemy. You approve of ASAP rocky because his victims weren’t white. You’re exactly the kind of thought police Kanye is fighting against…. You would never in your white mind try to battle ME on my ideas … I suggest you apologize to Kanye for trying to selectively make him complicit in 45’s abuse of women simple for agreeing with parts of his ideology while you frolic through society with other black male abusers Like ASAP ROCKY Who have kicked random women in the face at concerts Simply because they paid their money to come see their idol and in a moment of excitement.. reached out to touch him bc HE didn’t have adequate security that night. You white female liberals are so self serving.

Del Rey Has Now Lashed Out at Banks, Seemingly Out of Nowhere

It’s unclear why Del Rey has decided to acknowledge Banks’ comments a full week after she made them, but she has. First, Del Rey tweeted the aforementioned tweet, which was cryptic enough. But then she directly called out Banks in a subsequent tweet, writing, “Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back.”