Lauren McCluskey: Tribute to University of Utah Student

Lauren McCluskey, a senior track standout at the University of Utah and a scholar, was identified as the student who was murdered on campus – police say by a registered sex offender.

Her mother released a moving statement that described how Lauren was on the phone with her while walking home after a night class; suddenly, she shouted, “no, no, no” and the call cut off.

The suspect was named as Melvin Rowland, and he’s accused of shooting the female student to death in a car on the University Utah campus. The shooting broke out on the evening of October 22, 2018, and it caused a lockdown and search for the shooter, who initially fled on foot. Rowland was located by authorities and is no longer considered a threat, according to the university.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lauren McCluskey Was an ‘Accomplished Student Athlete’ With a 3.75 GOA

The university released a statement confirming – and mourning – the death of Lauren McCluskey.

“It is with tremendous sadness that I share the news that Lauren McCluskey, an accomplished student athlete who came to the University of Utah from Pullman, Washington, was killed Monday night on our campus,” the University of Utah Wrote.

“Lauren was a highly regarded member of the university’s track and field team and an outstanding scholar, a senior majoring in communication.”

Lauren’s mother said in a statement that Lauren McCluskey “was a senior student athlete on the University of Utah track team. She was an outstanding student with a 3.75 GPA majoring in Communication and was excited to graduate in May 2019. She was a 2015 honors graduate of Pullman High School where she was Washington state champion in the high jump and the school record holder in the 100 meter hurdles. She attended Capital Church in Salt Lake City. She loved to sing and had strength and determination. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.”

The Family of Lauren McCluskey Says That Rowland Lied to McCluskey About His Criminal History

In a statement, Jill McCluskey, Lauren’s mother, wrote, “Lauren previously dated her killer for about one month. He lied to her about his name, his age, and his criminal history. Lauren was informed by a friend about his criminal history, and she ended the relationship with her killer on October 9, 2018.”

The statement continues, “He had borrowed her car, and she requested for the University of Utah police (to) accompany her on October 10, 2018 to get the car back. She blocked his and his friends’ phone numbers and complained to University of Utah police that she was being harassed. Last night a little before 9 p.m., she was returning to her university apartment from her night class and talking to me on the phone. Suddenly, I heard her yell, ‘No, no, no!”

Lauren’s mother says, “I thought she might have been in a car accident. That was the last I heard from her. My husband called 911. I kept the line open and in a few minutes, a young woman picked up the phone and said all of Lauren’s things were on the ground.”

The university has reached out to McCluskey’s devastated family.

“Several members of our university administration spoke with Lauren’s family last night and I have also reached out to them. Her family is understandably in shock at this news about their daughter. They are heartbroken. We have and continue to offer our full support to them at this terrible time,” the university said in the statement.

“We have canceled day and evening classes for Tuesday, Oct. 23, to allow our campus community to grieve the senseless loss of this bright, young woman. We have made our counseling and support services available to students, staff and faculty.

The Associated Students of the University of Utah and our Athletics Department are planning a vigil for Lauren on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the steps of the Park Building. I will be joining them to pay my respects and offer my support to Lauren’s friends, family and the entire campus community.”

The shooting death came almost a year after another U of U student was shot and killed. Police say Rowland and the victim had a “previous relationship.”

The University of Utah confirmed early on that there was a shooting on campus on the evening of October 22, 2018 and has released a suspect description. The campus was placed on lockdown, but the secure-in-place was later released as authorities believed Melvin Rowland left the campus area.

“SECURE-IN-PLACE LIFTED FOR CAMPUS Police believe suspect has left campus and is no longer a threat to campus. Continued police activity throughout the night. Please avoid the Medical Towers area,” the university wrote on Twitter.

Melvin Rowland Is a Registered Sex offender & the Victim Was Found in a Car Outside the Dorms, Reports Say

The accused suspect Melvin Rowland is 37-years-old. You can see Rowland’s sex offender registry information here.

It gives the following details of his background:

• Description: 76-4-401 – ENTICING A MINOR/2ND DEGREE FELONY

• Date Convicted: 07/19/2004

• Conviction State: Utah

• Release Date: 09/03/2013

• Description: 76-5-404 – FORCIBLE SEXUAL ABUSE-ATTEMPTED/3RD DEGREE FELONY (attempted)

• Date Convicted: 07/19/2004

• Conviction State: Utah

Rowland was once the registered agent for a company called ANDRONICUS, LLC. Its status expired after failure to file renewal. It was a company involved in “staffing medical assistants, RNs and CNAs” and was located near campus.

The October 22, 2018 call came in as a possible kidnapping. According to KUTV, the victim was found shot to death in a car; the victim is a female student.

Police Say the Suspect & Victim Had a Dispute

According to the Salt Lake Tribune’s Courtney Tanner, “U. Police Lt. Brian Wahlin says the suspect is Melvin Rowland. Rowland and the woman reportedly had ‘a dispute’ before the shooting. She was found inside a car outside the dorms.”

“U of U ALERT: Shooting on campus. Secure-in-place. More info to come,” U of U initially wrote on Twitter. This tweet was followed by a suspect description: “Suspect: Black male, 37 years old, 6’3″, 250 lbs, wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie. He was last seen on foot leaving NB from the medical towers.”

The university also tweeted, “Shooting suspect still on foot. Secure-in-place. Updates on http://highalert.utah.edu . Next update 11p.”

Gephardt Daily reported that the victim was a female who was “found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and is deceased.” The shots were fired around 9 p.m., the news site reported. Police have not confirmed all of those details about the woman. They have not yet released the motive.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that police were surrounding one specific vehicle.

The university sent out an emergency alert titled “shooting on campus.”

People Expressed Fear on Social Media

Fox 13 reported that, according to scanner traffic, there had been “a possible kidnapping and shooting in the area of 2200 East Red Butte Canyon Road” and there were also scanner reports “about a possible gunshot victim found in a parking lot near the medical towers, in the area of 224 Medical Plaza.” It’s not yet clear whether those were related, though.

You can listen to the scanner here. According to Broadcastify, “Officer advised a female was found shot multiple times. Every available officer and K9 are responding.” Authorities have not yet confirmed that information. Scanner traffic also showed authorities had a vehicle description.

One Twitter user wrote, “all my friends at the U, stay safe and stay in place. for anyone not at the U, this is the second shooting in less than a year there and every time I’m scared to death that the victim is one of my friends. I hope you don’t ever have to feel this way.”

“Last year I was a senior in high school, and heard about the shooting… Today I’m a freshmen at the #UniversityOfUtah and I’m on lockdown… I really hope it doesn’t become a tradition,” wrote another student.

In 2017, a student was killed and a massive manhunt was underway after a shooting at the University of Utah on October 30. The victim was Chinese national ChenWei Guo, a computer science student.

This article is being updated as more information is learned about the 2018 shooting.

