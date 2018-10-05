Lisa Murkowski: Brett Kavanaugh “Not the Right Man for the Court”

To reporters on Friday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski finally indicated which direction she will go for the Kavanaugh vote, and it doesn’t look to be in his favor.

She said that though she believed he was a “good man,” she also believed that he is “not the right man for this court.” It appears as if Murkowski will vote no on Kavanaugh, serving a critical blow to the Republican vote, which will be down to a razor-thin line now.

“I believe Brett Kavanaugh is a good man,” she says. But he’s “not the right man for the court.” — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 5, 2018

To be clear, Murkowski has only confirmed that she’s voted “no” on the cloture vote, which determines whether senators believe the debate is over. But it’s a massive indication on where she stands on Kavanaugh, and makes it extremely likely that she will vote no on his vote altogether, as well.

Already, Murkowski has been described as a “profile in courage,” with many anti-Kavanaugh protestors viewing her decision as a piece of momentum to build off of leading up to the vote. Susan Collins has confirmed that she will announce her vote at 3 PM EDT on Friday, and Joe Manchin has been deemed likely to do whatever Collins will do.