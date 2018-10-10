LIVESTREAM: Fire Near Oakland BART

Firefighters are battling a massive fire near Coliseum BART station. The fire began overnight at a warehouse at 72nd Avenue and Hawley. Multiple power lines were down on Wednesday morning as emergency workers continued to battle the flames.
You can watch a livestream of the fire here:
You can also see a live stream from Sky7’s helicopters, here — it gives you a great view of the firefighters and the progress they seem to be making against the flames.
Video from the scene showed huge orange flames rising from the warehouse, and billows of thick gray smoke:
BART service has not been interrupted. Passenger took amateur photos and video of the fire from the BART station:
This photo, taken from the other side of the tracks, illustrates just how close the fire is to the BART station:
