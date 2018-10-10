LIVESTREAM: Fire Near Oakland BART

Firefighters are battling a massive fire near Coliseum BART station. The fire began overnight at a warehouse at 72nd Avenue and Hawley. Multiple power lines were down on Wednesday morning as emergency workers continued to battle the flames.

You can watch a livestream of the fire here:

You can also see a live stream from Sky7’s helicopters, here — it gives you a great view of the firefighters and the progress they seem to be making against the flames.

Sky7 over warehouse fire in Oakland- looks like crews making a lot of progress. This is at 72nd Ave and Hawley St, near the Coliseum. Nearby BART service not affected for now. pic.twitter.com/tPSTDaHbgw — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) October 10, 2018

Video from the scene showed huge orange flames rising from the warehouse, and billows of thick gray smoke:

Huge fire in East Oakland near #oaklandcolliseum. Hope all is ok and people are safe pic.twitter.com/nRcl9nCtHe — Dr. Ball Marioni (@DrBallPsyD) October 10, 2018

BART service has not been interrupted. Passenger took amateur photos and video of the fire from the BART station:

Hope they get it under control and all the people near the Oakland fire by the Coliseum are alright 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2SUk3NUahP — ISAIAH YOUNG (@zaystaccs) October 10, 2018

This photo, taken from the other side of the tracks, illustrates just how close the fire is to the BART station: