LOOK: Cleaning Woman Accused of Trashing Client’s Apartment & Getting Drunk

Genevieve Snow hired a cleaning service for her apartment in Brooklyn, New York. The company she said she contacted, Joanna Cleaning Service, sent two women over for the job. But instead of an immaculate apartment, Snow and her roommates came home to find one of the women passed out on the floor, their alcohol gone and several items smashed.

1. Snow’s Roommate Came Home & Discovered One of the Cleaning Ladies Passed Out on the Floor

Genevieve Snow hired Joanna Cleaning Service on August 27. She said it’s normal for her and her three roommates to bring in cleaners every few months to work on the shared living spaces. Snow paid $185 for the cleaning plus a $60 tip for the workers.

Snow let the two women in the apartment around 8 a.m. and went to work. Around 10 a.m., one of her roommates said the two cleaners were just hanging out on the couches rather than working. Then around 1:30 p.m., Snow’s neighbor came by to retrieve Snow’s key. Snow had asked the cleaners to leave her key in a shoe in the hall, for the neighbor to grab. But instead of finding a key, the neighbor discovered the two women asleep on the couches. The neighbor apparently closed the door & alerted Snow, who promptly emailed the cleaning service to report what had happened.

But the situation was not done. Around 5:30 p.m., Snow said another roommate came home to a disaster zone. Snow described the scene on Facebook. “My roommate came home to one of them blacked out face-down in our kitchen and the other long gone. My spice rack was smashed, my marble coffee table upended which smashed a stone bowl, keys were gone, booze was gone and chocolate ice cream left on the sofa.” The apartment door had also been left wide open.

Snow explained that she and her roommates were initially concerned that the woman had possibly inhaled something toxic and was in danger. They called the police for help. They soon realized the woman was intoxicated.

2. Snow Said the Responding Officers Would Not Write a Police Report Because She Had Allowed the Women Into Her Home

The pictures that Genevieve Snow posted on Facebook show what happened next. The cleaning woman, who was allegedly very drunk, was moved from the floor to the couch. Police appeared to be speaking to her as she sat there, with the upside-down coffee table resting in front of her.

Eventually the conversation moved outside. The woman was seen sitting down with the four officers standing near her, presumably asking questions. An ambulance arrived on scene to check the woman out, but it’s unclear whether she was taken to the hospital.

Despite the damage inside the apartment, Snow said the officers would not take a police report. She confirmed to Heavy that in the weeks that have followed, the police have not been involved at all.

3. Genevieve Snow Reached Out to the Cleaning Service & Demanded a Refund, But Never Received One

Snow shared her correspondence with the cleaning service in her Facebook post. The woman she was emailing was named Joanna Otulszewska. At first, she appeared willing to help. She offered a free cleaning and promised to remedy the situation.

Snow sent Otulszewska an itemized list of the items that had been damaged, as well as photos of the destruction and the worker asleep on the floor. The total came to $427.29. Snow did not include the alcohol and food items on her list.

In her response, Otulszewska questioned whether Snow was demanding too much money in a refund. She also chastised Snow for taking a picture of the cleaning woman on the kitchen floor. The email said, “This is really not nice to make and send me a picture of the girl. Is she give you the access to take and share her pictures?!?!”

Snow replied that she had every right to take a photo of the woman. She also pointed out that the cost estimate could have been much higher had she included the price of the alcohol.

On September 10, Otulszewska emailed Snow again with a longer explanation for the cleaning woman’s behavior, who she identified as “Asha.” She wrote that Asha had been upset that day because her husband of 19 years told her he wanted a divorce, and that news prompted her to drink Snow’s alcohol.

Otulszewska then stated that it was not her company’s policy to issue refunds. Instead, she offered to pay for only the food and alcohol, and offered two free cleanings. Snow replied that she was not interested in any free cleanings, and just wanted the money. Snow threatened to file a lawsuit if she did not receive the $427 by the end of September.

4. After Writing an Angry Review on Yelp About Joanna Cleaning Service, Snow Soon Discovered the Person She Had Been Emailing Was Allegedly an Imposter

Up until October 1, Snow had not shared the story online because she just wanted the refund. She had given Joanna until the end of September to reimburse her. When the money did not arrive, Snow wrote a blistering review on Yelp about Joanna Cleaning Service. She warned other potential customers to stay away and shared that her apartment had been vandalized.

The situation then took a bizarre turn. Snow was contacted by the real Joanna of Joanna Cleaning Service, whose last name is Sokolowska. (The person who refused to issue a refund had a similar last name: Otulszewska).

The real company owner said that Otulszewska was a former employee. She told the New York Post that “[Oltuszewska] was working with us — an independent worker. She left and opened her company … I am 100 percent sure it was her.”

5. Genevieve Snow Said the Offending Company’s Address Turned Out to be Fake & She’s Struggling to Locate Them

Snow’s threat to file a lawsuit has appeared to hit a dead-end. She shared on Facebook that she “can’t find a legitimate address for the business to take her to small claims” or report the company to the Better Business Bureau. She said the address on the company Facebook page turned out to be fake.

Meanwhile, Snow’s friends have offered to chip in to help reimburse her the money, or start a GoFundMe campaign. But Snow turned down those offers. She told Heavy, “My friends said they’d send me money, but I think that’s absurd. There are more worthy causes out there than repaying me for someone else’s mess-up.”

She also addressed the issue on Facebook on October 3. She wrote that if friends and family are willing to give money, they should give it instead to the Trevor Project.

