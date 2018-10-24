LOOK: Photo of Explosive Device Intercepted by Law Enforcement

NBC has obtained a photograph of one of the explosive devices intercepted by law enforcement officials this week, as a rash of suspicious packages were sent to leading liberal figures. You can see the device, which looks like a small pipe bomb, here:
The Secret Service announced on Wednesday morning that they had intercepted suspicious packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and to Barack Obama. They said that the packages never reached Clinton or Obama and that any explosive materials inside were detonated safely by Secret Service personnel.
Also on Wednesday, a package addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan was discovered at the Time Warner Center in New York City. The Time Warner Center is also CNN’s Manhattan headquarters. The building was evacuated and New Yorkers were warned to stay away from Columbus Circle while authorities investigated.
On Monday, a small pipe bomb was discovered near the Westchester County home of George Soros, the billionaire financier and funder of liberal causes. Soros was not home at the time. A caretaker found the package in his mailbox and alerted law enforcement officials, who were able to safely detonate the device.
NBC News has reported that the four packages — the ones sent to Obama, Clinton, Soros, and Brennan — were “nearly identical.” The packages sent to Obama, Soros, and Clinton all bore a return address that belongs to DNC official Debbie Wasserman Schultz, according to NBC.
The New York Times reported that the package that was found at Soros’s house appeared to have been hand delivered. The Times said that the package seemed to have been marked up so that it looked like it had gone through the mail, perhaps in order to avoid suspicion. Mail carriers who handle the route also said that they had no memory of handling the package.
Can we send all these deplorables to Canada or something?
Why is Maxine Waters calling for violence against Republicans ?
Why is Hillary Clinton claiming and stating there will be no peace or civility until we have power and control over the United States of America once again ?
Why is Booker making statements to have their constituents create an angry mob against the Republican Party ?
Why is CNN and other Democratic Socialist media groups trying to use their platform to incite riots across the country ? Why are the Mayors across the u.s. telling the police not to protect law-abiding American citizens ?
Why are illegal immigrants set free and American citizens thrown in jail?
Why does the Democratic Socialist claim that everybody that is a republican is a racist ?
Why does a Democratic Socialist Party hate white people ?
The Democratic Socialist Party is calling for: violence ! calling for civil unrest ! calling for Mob rule ! They need to stop !
what they’re doing ? The Democrats won’t stop because they never cared about America only the destruction of it.
God Bless America.
God bless the president of the United States.