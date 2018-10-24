LOOK: Photo of Explosive Device Intercepted by Law Enforcement

NBC has obtained a photograph of one of the explosive devices intercepted by law enforcement officials this week, as a rash of suspicious packages were sent to leading liberal figures. You can see the device, which looks like a small pipe bomb, here:

NBC News Exclusive: Below is a photo of one of the suspicious devices intercepted by law enforcement and obtained by NBC News: pic.twitter.com/sB9D8dhhaW — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 24, 2018

The Secret Service announced on Wednesday morning that they had intercepted suspicious packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and to Barack Obama. They said that the packages never reached Clinton or Obama and that any explosive materials inside were detonated safely by Secret Service personnel.

Also on Wednesday, a package addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan was discovered at the Time Warner Center in New York City. The Time Warner Center is also CNN’s Manhattan headquarters. The building was evacuated and New Yorkers were warned to stay away from Columbus Circle while authorities investigated.

On Monday, a small pipe bomb was discovered near the Westchester County home of George Soros, the billionaire financier and funder of liberal causes. Soros was not home at the time. A caretaker found the package in his mailbox and alerted law enforcement officials, who were able to safely detonate the device.

NBC News has reported that the four packages — the ones sent to Obama, Clinton, Soros, and Brennan — were “nearly identical.” The packages sent to Obama, Soros, and Clinton all bore a return address that belongs to DNC official Debbie Wasserman Schultz, according to NBC.

The New York Times reported that the package that was found at Soros’s house appeared to have been hand delivered. The Times said that the package seemed to have been marked up so that it looked like it had gone through the mail, perhaps in order to avoid suspicion. Mail carriers who handle the route also said that they had no memory of handling the package.