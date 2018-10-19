LOOK: Photos & Videos of the Amritsar Train Accident That Killed 50

On Friday, over 50 people in the state of Amritsar, India, were tragically killed when a train plowed through a crowd of people watching a burning of Ravan effigy on the occasion of Dussehra.

The crowd was standing along the railroad tracks, and when fireworks went off, the crowd backed over the tracks to avoid the flames. Then, two trains reportedly arrived at the same time, making it difficult to escape quickly.

According to news network ANI, one eyewitness to the event said, “The administration and the Dussehra committee are at fault, they should have raised an alarm when the train was approaching, they should have made sure that the train halts or slows down.”

Another eyewitness said, “Congress had organised Dussehra celebrations here without permission. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife was the chief guest at the celebrations and she continued to give a speech as people were struck down by the train.”

An early report has suggested that people were not adequately able to hear the trains incoming because of the noise of the fireworks.

Below are photos and videos of the event and the accident. Several of them are graphic.

Photos & Videos of the Amritsar Train Accident

