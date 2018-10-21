Michael Avenatti Accused of ‘Body Shaming’ Conservative Activist

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer best known for representing Stormy Daniels and Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick, is being called out for “body shaming” a conservative activist named Laura Loomer. The two have been taking pot shots at each other on Twitter ever since Loomer got in Avenatti’s face at an event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Loomer, who likes to describe herself as a “Trump girl,” confronted Avenatti after he spoke at Politicon on Saturday. After Avenatti’s speech, a crowd of people surrounded him and called him a “pimp” who likes to “take advantage of women” to pay for his “fancy dinners.” Loomer asked Avenatti about Julie Swetnick and didn’t seem satisfied with his responses. You can see the whole thing here:

Loomer Is Angry About the Photo Avenatti Posted of Her

Just days after Creepy Porn Lawyer attacked our great president @realDonaldTrump for calling Stormy Daniels “horse face”, CPL is body shaming me on Twitter because I confronted him about his false allegations of gang rape against Brett Kavanaugh, and his disrespect towards Trump. pic.twitter.com/zrKgAdAMXC — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 21, 2018

Loomer said that Avenatti was trying to “body shame” her because he posted a picture of only her midsection. She snapped at Avenatti that he shouldn’t be “body shaming” her so soon after complaining about Donald Trump calling his client, Stormy Daniels, a “horse face.” All this came out because Avenatti posted a photo of Loomer showing her torso, with the head cropped out. It wasn’t clear whether Avenatti himself cropped the photo. He wrote, “No but yelling at people and other attendees in a shrill manner and constantly interrupting them is. You are classless. Btw, is my personal favorite picture from yesterday.” He wrote that in response to a tweet from her, in which she said that “asking questions” is not “inappropriate conduct.”

No but yelling at people and other attendees in a shrill manner and constantly interrupting them is. You are classless. Btw, is my personal favorite picture from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/LiM8932u1y — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 21, 2018

Loomer responded, “I can’t tell if @MichaelAvenatti is negging me or trying to body shame me. If it’s the latter, I might not be the skinniest girl in the world, but I can still out run @keithellison and his car on a hot summer day, and I beat Avenatti up the stairs while he took the escalator.” Loomer bragged about running up the stairs several times during her Twitter spat with Avenatti; she says she has video to prove that she outran Avenatti on Saturday.

Avenatti responded blandly, “I don’t understand how you can claim I’m body shaming you. Over what? What’s wrong with your body?”

Loomer Also Says Avenatti Is Trying to ‘Body Shame’ Trump

.@realDonaldTrump – I saw your rally last night. Yet more big talk from a guy that can never back it up. Btw, I thought I should add to your morning President’s Daily Brief (PDB). This is something called a “gym.” pic.twitter.com/KuyT6D1vKK — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 19, 2018

Loomer — a self-proclaimed fan of the president who likes to come to his defense — also took issue with Avenatti’s recent jabs at President Trump. Just a few days ago, Avenatti said that Trump lacked discipline and needed to get more exercise. The slim lawyer wrote, “.@realDonaldTrump – I saw your rally last night. Yet more big talk from a guy that can never back it up. Btw, I thought I should add to your morning President’s Daily Brief (PDB). This is something called a “gym.”

Loomer snapped, “I saw you also body shamed @realDonaldTrump on twitter the other day as well. If you’re so fit, how come I was able to beat you up the stairs at Politicon while you took the escalator? There’s video of that too in case you want to LIE some more.”

