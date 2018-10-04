Michael Dunn: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Lakeland, Florida city commissioner shot and killed a man in his army-navy store Wednesday.

Police said Michael Dunn shot and killed 50-year-old Cristobal Lopez. Police responded to a call of “shots fires” at the Vet’s Army Navy Surplus store co-owned by Dunn. Police said Lopez was lying dead at the entrance of the store with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Police said the State Attorney’s Office was investigating what police spokesman Gary Gross initially said was “some type of incident that occurred inside the store that led to the use of deadly force by Commissioner Dunn.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Lopez Had Gunshot ‘Wounds’ Indicating There Was More Than One Shot Fired

Lakeland police said officers arrived at the Vets Army Navy Surplus store at 819 North Florida Ave. “in reference to a shooting” shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lakeland is east of Tampa and west of Orlando in Polk County.

When officers arrived they found Lopez “at the entrance of the store with gunshot wounds.” He was “declared deceased by emergency medical professionals shortly after they arrived on scene.”

Police said that according to statements, Lopez came into the store with his father. As his father was making a purchase, Dunn said he saw “Lopez taking and concealing a hatchet, before trying to exit the store.”

Police said that “Dunn stopped Lopez asking him if he was going to pay for the item and a confrontation ensued.”

Police said that Dunn then “fired his weapon” at Lopez.

Police said the “criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing in partnership with the State Attorney’s Office and Medical Examiner. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

2. Dunn Was Elected to the Lakeland City Commission in a December 2017 Run-Off & Was Sworn Into Office January 2018

After two previous attempts to be elected, Dunn was sworn in as a Lakeland City Commissioner after a run-off election in December of 2017. He had previously served on a number of municipal boards including code enforcement.

A look at his campaign Facebook page shows that supporters wanted him to stick to his guns and not allow a Civil War memorial be removed from Lakeland’s Munn Park, located in the central downtown business district of the city east of Tampa. Dunn was a vocal supporter of keeping a Confederate statue where it has been for more than 100 years.

3. Dunn Was Against Moving a Confederate Monument Saying He Had ‘Ancestors Who Fought in the Confederacy’

The Commission voted in December of 2017 to remove the 26-foot Confederate monument donated by the United Daughter’s of the Confederacy more than 100 years ago. When Dunn came on board, the decision had been made. Dunn did not want it moved but given that was the likely outcome, he said he did not want taxpayer money to fund it.

This past summer, the town’s Historic Preservation Board’s Design Review Committee unanimously approved removing and relocating the statute to Veterans Memorial Park in Lakeland. How to pay for it was another matter.

4. Dunn Donated a .38 Derringer in ‘Support’ of the Civil War Confederate Memorial

At a rally this past spring, Dunn said he’d vote against using tax dollars to move the monument. Since the Lakeland City Commission voted to move the monument, with the city not coming up with a dime, it falls to private donations to raise the $250,000 relocation cost.

“I actually have ancestors who fought in the Confederacy,” he said. “I see it as a monument to their service, plain and simple.”

A graduate of the Lakeland Citizens’ Police Academy, Dunn was reported to have donated a .38 Derringer handgun to a raffle in support of the Civil War memorial.

5. Dunn, Co-Owner of the Military Surplus Store That’s Been in Business Six Decades, is Married & a Father

Dunn, who graduated from the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Public Leadership Institute, is married to Brandi Bundy Dunn and the couple are parents of one grown son, Lance, a Polk County firefighter and EMT.