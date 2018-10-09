Hurricane Michael Spaghetti Models: Track the Storm’s Path

As Hurricane Michael steams toward the Florida panhandle, spaghetti models provide a view of the storm’s track. The storm might become the strongest weather system to strike the panhandle in 13 years.
As a result, many people are closely watching the hurricane’s path.
Here are some of the best sites you can use to track updated spaghetti models for Hurricane Michael:
Cyclocane
Cyclocane has a page that contains continuously updated spaghetti models for Hurricane Michael. You can access it here. The site also has a page with additional weather forecast information about Hurricane Michael that you can see here.
NOAA
NOAA is also a good place to check for updated Hurricane Michael spaghetti models and forecasts. Make sure you choose “Michael” via the storm ID tab on the top left of the page.
Other Spaghetti Models
The South Florida Water Management District has a page of updated spaghetti models for hurricanes, including Michael. You can access all of the page’s hurricane model plots here. Choose “storm 14.”
Local television stations in the Florida area are also broadcasting spaghetti models.
National Weather Service
The National Weather Service provides extremely detailed weather forecast, models, and radar for Hurricane Michael broken down by locality.
You can find the National Hurricane Center’s hurricane page here, which includes information about Hurricane Michael.
On the morning of October 9, 2018, the forecast for Hurricane Michael from NWS read as follows:
At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Michael was located near latitude 25.0 North, longitude 86.2 West. Michael is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h). A northward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico through tonight. The center of Michael is then expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday, and move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States by Friday.
Data from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected, and Michael is forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall in Florida. Weakening is expected after landfall as Michael moves through the southeastern United States.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles (295 km). NOAA buoy 42003 recently reported 1-minute mean winds of 45 mph (72 km/h) and a wind gust of 56 mph (91 km/h).
The latest minimum central pressure based on data from the aircraft is 965 mb (28.50 inches).
