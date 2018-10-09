Hurricane Michael Spaghetti Models: Track the Storm’s Path

As Hurricane Michael steams toward the Florida panhandle, spaghetti models provide a view of the storm’s track. The storm might become the strongest weather system to strike the panhandle in 13 years.

As a result, many people are closely watching the hurricane’s path.

These are the latest spaghetti plots for Hurricane Michael. We will be watching the track very closely in our area as well. The closer the remnants get to our area the end of this week, the bigger the rain and flood threat will be. Further southeast it is, less of a flood threat. pic.twitter.com/YpyDLXg7EH — J. Rocco (@jonroccowx) October 9, 2018

Here are some of the best sites you can use to track updated spaghetti models for Hurricane Michael:

Cyclocane

Cyclocane has a page that contains continuously updated spaghetti models for Hurricane Michael. You can access it here. The site also has a page with additional weather forecast information about Hurricane Michael that you can see here.

NOAA

NOAA is also a good place to check for updated Hurricane Michael spaghetti models and forecasts. Make sure you choose “Michael” via the storm ID tab on the top left of the page.

Other Spaghetti Models

The South Florida Water Management District has a page of updated spaghetti models for hurricanes, including Michael. You can access all of the page’s hurricane model plots here. Choose “storm 14.”

Local television stations in the Florida area are also broadcasting spaghetti models.

National Weather Service

#Michael continues to strengthen, and Storm Surge and Hurricane Warnings are in effect for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast. Here are the 10 AM CDT Key Messages for #Michael https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/gsY3WBa8Rv — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2018

The National Weather Service provides extremely detailed weather forecast, models, and radar for Hurricane Michael broken down by locality.

You can find the National Hurricane Center’s hurricane page here, which includes information about Hurricane Michael.

On the morning of October 9, 2018, the forecast for Hurricane Michael from NWS read as follows: