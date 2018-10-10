Nancy Stacy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nancy Stacy is facing severe backlash after posting on Facebook that “whores” are “destroying men.” She has refused to resign from her position from a Florida school board despite critics pushing her to do so.

Stacy was elected to the Marion County school board in 2012, and was unopposed in 2016. Her current term runs through 2020.

1. Nancy Stacy Has Confirmed She Was Not Hacked & Did In Fact Write The Posts; She Wrote That a ‘Whore’ Cannot Be a ‘Victim in Rapes’

Nancy Stacy wrote several posts and comments on Facebook that quickly attracted condemnation from her community. The posts have been deleted, but screen grabs were shared online. The posts included the following language:

“I flat do not consider a whore to be a victim in rapes. They go to a motel with a rich man with the hopes of getting preg so they can then rape him financially for 18 years. If you walk into a lion’s cage and get attacked it’s not the lion’s fault either!!!”

“Okay so Cosby is in jail because he invited a gal to his home who came alone. She says he offered her 3 pills to help her relax. Why did she think she needed to relax and why did she then voluntarily swallow 3 pills??? Because I totally believe she was a tramp looking for money that’s why!”

“I believe he is a pervert but I believe she is too! Sin all began with Adam and Eve. She got the sinning going. LOL. Women are still really good at it!!”

“When I get to heaven I am looking Eve up first!! She sinned first and I would like to hear here explain it. If she says it was Adam’s fault I will whack her. LOL.”

“A couple whackadoodle liberals have commented I deleted. If the girls went with a married man to forbidden grounds they went looking for trouble. Whores hanging with men in hotels are not victims of rape folks!!!”

“All you know what comes in my head is out my mouth. Tired of whores destroying men. Set Bill Cosby free says ‘Mama Bear’ with sons.”

Stacy confirmed to WFTV-TV in Orlando that she wrote the controversial posts, and stands behind them.

2. Community Members Have Demanded Nancy Stacy’s Resignation

Nancy Stacy has been a member of the Marion County School board since 2012. On Tuesday, October 9, more than two dozen people attended the school board meeting. According to the Ocala Star Banner, 11 of them addressed the assembly about the posts, with a few of them asking Stacy to resign.

But Stacy has no plans to resign her post. She told WESH-TV that in the six years she’s been on the school board, there is “always something” that prompts people to ask her to step down. Stacy told the TV station that she should have published in a private post, but did not regret the posts in general.

The backlash has also prompted critics to share Stacy’s phone number and address on social media.

3. Nancy Stacy Claims the Posts Were Actually Meant to Trigger ‘Internet Trolls’

Nancy Stacy took to Facebook on Monday evening to share her motivation for the original posts, which at that point had been deleted. She claimed the posts about rape were actually designed to trigger her political opponents and identify “internet trolls.”

That explanation has also been deleted, but the Ocala Star Banner published the content. Stacy reportedly wrote, “Okay, my friends and I set up a post to suck evil venomous PROGRESSIVE liberals … who are not even Facebook friends, who tireless stalk me. We wanted to expose the fake FB names they post under and found many! Was fun blocking them! We are having a blast with liberals today blaming their ‘lady of the evening’ friends for setting men up for political reasons or to get money from them. I have brilliantly sucked them all out to my page (none were on my friends list) this is I REALLY wanted them to see!! Look how angry the group of whackadoodle angry women are! Then look how happy conservatives are. Don’t you want to convert to be happy like me all you ‘ladies of the evening’ sympathizers?”

We have reached out to Stacy for comment. This post will be updated if/when she responds.

4. The City Council President in Ocala, Florida Called Out Nancy Stacy on Facebook, Arguing That She is Giving the Community a ‘Terrible Image’

Ocala, Florida city council president Matt Wardell used Facebook to push back against Nancy Stacy’s assertions about rape. He argued that Stacy’s posts are giving the community a bad reputation. He also pointed out that Stacy, as a school board member, is paid with tax dollars.

“Let’s be abundantly clear: This is not the political fight Nancy Stacy wants to make it. It has nothing to do with conservatism vs. liberalism. She can call elected republican officials who have simply called her out on this “radical progressives” – she can say they are racist because they don’t agree that Bill Cosby, accused by now sixty women (some as young as 15 at the time), did nothing wrong – she can cite the Webster dictionary definition of “whore,” but this has zero to do with politics, race, or semantics. Those are deflections.

It’s crystal clear. This is about the simple fact that she is continuing to give our community a terrible image for espousing the idea that rape victims typically just got what they deserved. She is telling this to the 43,000 children she has been put in a leadership role over. And she is doing it while being paid with your tax dollars.”

Several commenters, who identified themselves as conservative Republicans, wrote that they disagreed with the idea of blaming sexual assault victims.

5. A Petition Was Started in June of 2018 to Remove Nancy Stacy From the School Board

A former investigator with the Department of Children and Families in Florida started a petition in June of 2018 to force Nancy Stacy from her position on the school board. Marc Holcomb accused Stacy of “bullying” residents of the county on social media, especially those who hold differing opinions than her.

The petition alleges that Stacy has a “personal vendetta” against the Superintendent, Heidi Maier. It reads in part:

“Nancy Stacy has engaged in a pattern of self serving behaviors since her election to the School Board of Marion County Public Schools and has engaged in a pattern of conduct that is unbecoming of an elected official in Marion County and the State of Florida. She has in the past disparaged former and current Superintendents as well as past and current members of the same board that she occupies. She has engaged in a personal vendetta against Superintendent Dr. Heidi Maier and has disclosed personal financial information involving Dr. Maier at televised meetings of the Marion County School Board. She has ridiculed and made inappropriate comments towards Dr Heidi Maier regarding her diagnosis of Asperger/Autism through emails obtained by the Ocala Star Banner as made public her displeasure on dealing with those diagnosed through a text interview with Ocala Star Banner reporter Joe Callahan. She has blamed an esteemed teacher for being aggressive as her reason for ignoring the graduating students of Forest High School. She has disparaged Deputy Superintendent Grantham at televised board meetings, stopped short of calling him a liar and blamed “unicorns.” She has disparaged parents and community members who disagree with her as “MSNBC Liberals” and “Liberal Fascists.”

The petition has attracted additional signatures in light of the Facebook posts about rape.

