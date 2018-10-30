Paul Weadick Is a Hazelton Prison Inmate

Paul Weadick was an inmate in the prison where Whitey Bulger was killed. Bulger, 89, was found dead at around 8 a.m. on October 30 at the United States Penitentiary in Hazelton, West Virginia. Bulger had just been moved to the prison on the day of his death. The infamous Boston-mobster had been suffering from numerous health problems since his 2013 conviction for 11 murders. Online records show that Weadick is serving life in prison at Hazelton.

In June 2018, Weadick, 32, was found guilty, along with Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, of the 1993 murder of Steven DiSarro, a nightclub owner from South Boston. The pair were both long-time suspects in DiSarro’s murder but weren’t charged until the businessman’s remains were discovered in Providence, Rhode Island, in 2016. The remains were discovered when the owner of the building told the FBI about the body while the owner was facing drug charges. Salemme’s attorney, Steve Boozang, told the media after the conviction that he felt sorry for Weadick, who is nearly 20 years younger than Salemme.

The “star witness” in the case against Weadick and Salemme was Whitey Bulger’s right-hand man, Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi, reported the Boston Globe during the trial. Flemmi said that he walked in on the killing and saw Weadick pinning down DiSarro while Salemme’s son, Frankie Boy, strangled him. Salemme’s son died in 1995 of complications relating to AIDS. Flemmi had also been a key witness against Whitey Bulger in 2013.

In 1982, Weadick was convicted of the second-degree murder of Joe Mistretta in Boston, reported the Lowell Sun at the time. He was found by police with Mistretta’s body in the trunk of his car. Mistretta had been shot in the head. Weadick served seven years and upon his release, went to work for DiSarro. Weadick said that Bulger and Flemmi had also been partners in DiSarro’s nightclub business. Salemme ordered the killing of DiSarro because he believed the owner was skimming profits from the bar as well as informing the FBI and IRS about the goings-on at the nightclub.

