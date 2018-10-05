Cops: CA High School Volleyball Coach Peter Samonte Arrested For Molesting Boys

The San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploitation Detail arrested Peter Samonte for child molestation and sexual battery. Samonte was the head volleyball coach at Independence High School in San Jose. Samonte, 24, was arrested Thursday Oct. 4, police said.

According to authorities, staff at the high school contacted the San Jose Police Department to report that Samonte allegedly sexually assaulted three 15-year-old boys. Police said its “investigation revealed that between January 2017 and October 2018, Samonte inappropriately touched the male victims.”

Samonte was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on three counts of Annoying or Molesting a Child under 18 years of age and three counts of Sexual Battery, police said.

Police have asked that anyone with information “regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged” to contact San Jose Police Det. Christian Mendoza at (408) 537-1379.

Police said people who prefer to report anonymously may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or ‘Submit a Tip’ here.

Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers, police said.

This story will be updated.