Philly Cops & Police Across the World Said Don’t Call 911 About YouTube Crash

The Great YouTube Crash of 2018 led some people to panic and call police.
At 9:30, minutes after the Google-owned video platform crashed, the Philadelphia Police department tweeted the tweet that was shared around the world. More than 17,000 people liked the tweet.
A half hour later, New Zealand Police did the same. Copycat?
Seems that Queensland Police posted something similar when Instagram crashed recently. New Zealand was called out for dong the same thing with YouTube’s crash. New Zealand aid it was “inspired” to post the ‘don’t call cops’ caution.
“See, it was funny when @QldPolice did this a few weeks back with @instagram going down, this is just a pretty poor imitation really.”
“We were inspired, no harm in that 🤷🏻♀️ we love @QldPolice!”
When YouTube went down Tuesday night for up to an hour for millions worldwide, people freaked out. No, really. Many began calling 911. The first police department to react won the internet for this tweet.
“Yes, our @YouTube is down, too. No, please don’t call 911 – we can’t fix it.”
Some thought Philly cops were joking. But immediately, a user said they were in the middle of a game.
“You don’t understand; I’m stuck on the part of the game I’m playing and I can’t YouTube any walk-throughs. If this isn’t something to declare an emergency over I don’t know what is.”
Philly cops had a solution.
The video sharing platform was off-line and inaccessible showing for some a blank page, for others a server error notice or for many others, just broken images while trying to the platform. The YouTube app was also similarly shuttered as well as YouTube TV and YouTube Music.
Philly police followed up shortly after restoration with an explainer:
“… Aaaand, we fixed it. Our long national nightmare is over. Turns out it was just too many people. trying to access the Philly Police @YouTube page all at once. We know it’s like Beatlemania and Fortnite rolled into one, but moderation is key. Goodnight and stay safe.”
YouTube tweeted it was “working on resolving” the issues and apologized.
“YouTube is down. You Tube is down. YouTube is down. YouTube is down,” tweeted a weatherman from Oklahoma.
At around 11 p.m., more than 90 minutes after the platform went down, YouTube said it had resolved the problem and the site was back up.
Not so fast, said many. Users reported the platform was still not up, some said the recording library was down, others had no access to any YouTube content. Buy midnight, EST, it appeared most users had their service fully restored.
