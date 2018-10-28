Pittsburgh Synagogue Victims: Photos, Names & Tributes

Daniel Stein, a new grandfather and beloved family man, was the first victim named in the horrific mass shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Susan Koeppen, of CBS Pittsburgh, first reported the victim's name.

Koeppen described Daniel Stein as a family man who was a new grandfather, writing, "#Pittsburgh synagogue victim: Friends describe Daniel Stein as a family man. New grandfather. Condolences to his family and friends." Authorities have said that they will name all of the victims on the morning of October 28, 2018. Stein is the first victim named.

17 People Were Wounded in All & 11 People Have Died

Daniel Stein is one of 11 people who died in the horrific mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue when a gunman, who left behind a social media account replete with writings filled with anti-Semitism, burst inside and opened fire. By the time it was over, 11 people were dead and an additional six people were injured.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the victims. You can access it here. Katherine Cichy, a spokeswoman for GoFundme, told Heavy of the GoFundMe account: “Yes, it’s verified. This is a certified charity campaign, which means all money raised will be transferred directly to the Tree of Life Congregation.”

If you’re uncomfortable giving through GoFundMe, you could donation directly to the congregation here.

People who donated offered strong support for the community, victims, and their families. "Thinking of you all.....love and light coming you way," wrote one woman on the GoFundMe page. "As a resident of Squirrel Hill, I'm shaken to my core and absolutely horrified. The Jewish community makes this neighborhood what it is -- a wonderful, safe, loving, family-friendly place. I extend my love and my support to my Jewish neighbors, my fellow human beings," wrote another woman. The community immediately gathered for vigils in remembrance of the victims.

According to CNN, the wounded but living victims are: A 61-year-old woman; a 70-year-old man; and four male law enforcement officers. Two of them are ages 55 and 27. One of the officers and the 70-year-old man were in critical condition in the early evening of October 27, 2018.

The synagogue’s about us section explains, “Tree of Life Congregation was founded more than 150 years ago, Or L’Simcha about 5 years ago. In 2010, the two Pittsburgh congregations merged to form Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha. As a conservative Jewish congregation, Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha remains true to traditional teachings, yet is also progressive and relevant to the way we live today. From our warm, inviting and intellectually stimulating atmosphere to our fun adult, children and family programs, it’s the perfect environment to grow a strong faith rooted in tradition.”

The man accused of perpetrating the mass shooting is alive and in custody; he allegedly left behind a trail of anti-Semitic writings on a social media site called Gab. Some of his posts criticized a group that helps Jewish immigrants called HIAS. The website of HIAS describes it as an organization that was “founded in 1881 originally to assist Jews fleeing pogroms in Russia and Eastern Europe, HIAS has touched the life of nearly every Jewish family in America and now welcomes all who have fled persecution.”